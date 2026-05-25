https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/pakistans-digital-pivot-to-china-takes-shape-with-alibaba-mous-in-hangzhou-1124185430.html
Pakistan’s Digital Pivot to China Takes Shape with Alibaba MoUs in Hangzhou
Pakistan’s Digital Pivot to China Takes Shape with Alibaba MoUs in Hangzhou
Sputnik International
Alibaba has strong capabilities in cloud services, AI, digital payments, and e-commerce. Because of this, it could potentially play a major role in the technology side of CPEC 2.0, an expert says.
2026-05-25T14:22+0000
2026-05-25T14:22+0000
2026-05-25T14:50+0000
analysis
shehbaz sharif
pakistan
china
china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)
hangzhou
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai witnessed the signing of several strategic agreements between Alibaba and Pakistani public & private sector entities.What could the Memoranda of Understanding include? Waqas Anjum, Head of AI and Digitalization in Education at ACME, shares key insights:First step: Alibaba cloud solutions for selected government departments and public institutions. Another likely area: IT workforce training and digital skills development.Logistics & e-commerce could also be early targets — Pakistani SMEs often struggle with supply chain and export limitations when accessing international markets.Overall, the visit should be seen not as an immediate transformation, but as a starting point for a larger digital partnership that could gradually reshape Pakistan's technological and economic landscape in the coming years, the expert added.
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hangzhou
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shehbaz sharif, pakistan, china, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), hangzhou
shehbaz sharif, pakistan, china, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), hangzhou
Pakistan’s Digital Pivot to China Takes Shape with Alibaba MoUs in Hangzhou
14:22 GMT 25.05.2026 (Updated: 14:50 GMT 25.05.2026)
Alibaba has strong capabilities in cloud services, AI, digital payments, and e-commerce. Because of this, it could potentially play a major role in the technology side of CPEC 2.0, an expert says.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai witnessed the signing of several strategic agreements between Alibaba and Pakistani public & private sector entities.
What could the Memoranda of Understanding include? Waqas Anjum, Head of AI and Digitalization in Education at ACME, shares key insights:
First step: Alibaba cloud solutions for selected government departments and public institutions.
Another likely area: IT workforce training and digital skills development.
Logistics & e-commerce could also be early targets — Pakistani SMEs often struggle with supply chain and export limitations when accessing international markets.
"Alibaba has strong capabilities in cloud services, AI, digital payments, and e-commerce. Because of this, it could potentially play a major role in the technology side of CPEC 2.0," Anjum emphasized.
Overall, the visit should be seen not as an immediate transformation, but as a starting point for a larger digital partnership that could gradually reshape Pakistan's technological and economic landscape in the coming years, the expert added.