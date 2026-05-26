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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/us-confirms-strikes-in-iran-during-ceasefire--reports-1124187454.html
US Confirms Strikes in Iran During Ceasefire — Reports
US Confirms Strikes in Iran During Ceasefire — Reports
Sputnik International
US Central Command confirmed that American forces carried out strikes in southern Iran, claiming they were conducted in “self-defense.”
2026-05-26T04:19+0000
2026-05-26T04:19+0000
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CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News that the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats allegedly attempting to lay mines.He added that CENTCOM “continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”The statement comes after reports of explosions near Bandar Abbas and air defense activity in the area.
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US Confirms Strikes in Iran During Ceasefire — Reports

04:19 GMT 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICIA US F-16 flies over partly snow-covered mountains near the Turkiye-Iraq border during a mission to patrol the no-fly zone in Iraq in this June 19, 2001 photo
A US F-16 flies over partly snow-covered mountains near the Turkiye-Iraq border during a mission to patrol the no-fly zone in Iraq in this June 19, 2001 photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / BURHAN OZBILICI
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US Central Command confirmed that American forces carried out strikes in southern Iran, claiming they were conducted in “self-defense.”
CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News that the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats allegedly attempting to lay mines.
“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” Hawkins said.
He added that CENTCOM “continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”

The statement comes after reports of explosions near Bandar Abbas and air defense activity in the area.
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