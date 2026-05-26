https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/us-confirms-strikes-in-iran-during-ceasefire--reports-1124187454.html

US Confirms Strikes in Iran During Ceasefire — Reports

US Confirms Strikes in Iran During Ceasefire — Reports

Sputnik International

US Central Command confirmed that American forces carried out strikes in southern Iran, claiming they were conducted in “self-defense.”

2026-05-26T04:19+0000

2026-05-26T04:19+0000

2026-05-26T04:19+0000

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CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News that the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats allegedly attempting to lay mines.He added that CENTCOM “continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”The statement comes after reports of explosions near Bandar Abbas and air defense activity in the area.

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