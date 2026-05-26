https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/us-confirms-strikes-in-iran-during-ceasefire--reports-1124187454.html
US Confirms Strikes in Iran During Ceasefire — Reports
US Confirms Strikes in Iran During Ceasefire — Reports
Sputnik International
US Central Command confirmed that American forces carried out strikes in southern Iran, claiming they were conducted in “self-defense.”
2026-05-26T04:19+0000
2026-05-26T04:19+0000
2026-05-26T04:19+0000
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CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News that the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats allegedly attempting to lay mines.He added that CENTCOM “continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”The statement comes after reports of explosions near Bandar Abbas and air defense activity in the area.
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US Confirms Strikes in Iran During Ceasefire — Reports
US Central Command confirmed that American forces carried out strikes in southern Iran, claiming they were conducted in “self-defense.”
CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins told Fox News that the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats allegedly attempting to lay mines.
“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” Hawkins said.
He added that CENTCOM “continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”
The statement comes after reports of explosions near Bandar Abbas and air defense activity in the area.