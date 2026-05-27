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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/how-can-small-island-cuba-threaten-a-nuclear-superpower--cuban-fm-1124193872.html
How Can the Small Island of Cuba Threaten a Nuclear Superpower? - Cuban FM
How Can the Small Island of Cuba Threaten a Nuclear Superpower? - Cuban FM
Sputnik International
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla slammed US propaganda portraying Cuba as a threat to the United States, exposing the absurdity of Washington’s narrative.
2026-05-27T04:38+0000
2026-05-27T08:44+0000
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“Well, just imagine Cuba is a small island, 100,000 square kilometers and 10 million inhabitants. Based on what logic, what would be the common sense behind the idea that Cuba could threaten a nuclear superpower?” Rodríguez Parrilla said.He also blasted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for “lying on and on regarding this issue.”For months, Washington has pressured Cuba’s fuel lifelines — targeting shipments, threatening supply routes, and using economic collapse as a regime-change tool.Rubio earlier claimed there is “no oil blockade on Cuba,” even though US President Donald Trump bragged that Cuba had “no oil,” “no money,” and “no anything” under the US embargo.
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How Can the Small Island of Cuba Threaten a Nuclear Superpower? - Cuban FM

04:38 GMT 27.05.2026 (Updated: 08:44 GMT 27.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Richard DrewCuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025
Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
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Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla slammed US propaganda portraying Cuba as a threat to the United States, exposing the absurdity of Washington’s narrative.
“Well, just imagine Cuba is a small island, 100,000 square kilometers and 10 million inhabitants. Based on what logic, what would be the common sense behind the idea that Cuba could threaten a nuclear superpower?” Rodríguez Parrilla said.
He also blasted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for “lying on and on regarding this issue.”

For months, Washington has pressured Cuba’s fuel lifelines — targeting shipments, threatening supply routes, and using economic collapse as a regime-change tool.

Rubio earlier claimed there is “no oil blockade on Cuba,” even though US President Donald Trump bragged that Cuba had “no oil,” “no money,” and “no anything” under the US embargo.
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