https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/kim-jong-un-oversees-tests-of-ai-guided-tactical-cruise-missile-1124194700.html

Kim Jong-un Oversees Tests of AI-Guided Tactical Cruise Missile

Kim Jong-un Oversees Tests of AI-Guided Tactical Cruise Missile

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of major new weapons systems conducted by the DPRK Missile Administration and Academy of Defence Sciences on May 26, KCNA reported.

2026-05-27T04:50+0000

2026-05-27T04:50+0000

2026-05-27T04:50+0000

military

kim jong

kim jong un

military & intelligence

koreas

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai race

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1b/1124194776_0:93:999:655_1920x0_80_0_0_e7742d13d4afad05392a877856d3b950.png

The tests assessed a lightweight multi-purpose missile launching system, a 240mm guided artillery rocket with expanded range, and the AI-guided hit accuracy of a tactical cruise missile.The new tactical cruise missile uses an ultra-precision autonomous navigation system, TERCOM terrain contour matching and AI terminal guidance to strike targets up to 100 km away.Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results, saying the tests showed major technical progress in strengthening the Korean People’s Army’s combat power.He stressed that the DPRK will continue strengthening both its nuclear force and conventional armed forces to defend national sovereignty and exercise the right to self-defense.

koreas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kim jong, kim jong un, military & intelligence, koreas, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), ai race