International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/kim-jong-un-oversees-tests-of-ai-guided-tactical-cruise-missile-1124194700.html
Kim Jong-un Oversees Tests of AI-Guided Tactical Cruise Missile
Kim Jong-un Oversees Tests of AI-Guided Tactical Cruise Missile
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of major new weapons systems conducted by the DPRK Missile Administration and Academy of Defence Sciences on May 26, KCNA reported.
2026-05-27T04:50+0000
2026-05-27T04:50+0000
military
kim jong
kim jong un
military & intelligence
koreas
ai
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai race
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1b/1124194776_0:93:999:655_1920x0_80_0_0_e7742d13d4afad05392a877856d3b950.png
The tests assessed a lightweight multi-purpose missile launching system, a 240mm guided artillery rocket with expanded range, and the AI-guided hit accuracy of a tactical cruise missile.The new tactical cruise missile uses an ultra-precision autonomous navigation system, TERCOM terrain contour matching and AI terminal guidance to strike targets up to 100 km away.Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results, saying the tests showed major technical progress in strengthening the Korean People’s Army’s combat power.He stressed that the DPRK will continue strengthening both its nuclear force and conventional armed forces to defend national sovereignty and exercise the right to self-defense.
koreas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/1b/1124194776_87:0:975:666_1920x0_80_0_0_de71563783d6a5ac0175bb668fe40422.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong, kim jong un, military & intelligence, koreas, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), ai race
kim jong, kim jong un, military & intelligence, koreas, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), ai race

Kim Jong-un Oversees Tests of AI-Guided Tactical Cruise Missile

04:50 GMT 27.05.2026
© Photo : KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of major new weapons systems conducted by the DPRK Missile Administration and Academy of Defence Sciences on May 26
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of major new weapons systems conducted by the DPRK Missile Administration and Academy of Defence Sciences on May 26 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
© Photo : KCNA
Subscribe
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of major new weapons systems conducted by the DPRK Missile Administration and Academy of Defence Sciences on May 26, KCNA reported.
The tests assessed a lightweight multi-purpose missile launching system, a 240mm guided artillery rocket with expanded range, and the AI-guided hit accuracy of a tactical cruise missile.
The new tactical cruise missile uses an ultra-precision autonomous navigation system, TERCOM terrain contour matching and AI terminal guidance to strike targets up to 100 km away.

Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results, saying the tests showed major technical progress in strengthening the Korean People’s Army’s combat power.

He stressed that the DPRK will continue strengthening both its nuclear force and conventional armed forces to defend national sovereignty and exercise the right to self-defense.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала