https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/kim-jong-un-oversees-tests-of-ai-guided-tactical-cruise-missile-1124194700.html
Kim Jong-un Oversees Tests of AI-Guided Tactical Cruise Missile
Kim Jong-un Oversees Tests of AI-Guided Tactical Cruise Missile
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of major new weapons systems conducted by the DPRK Missile Administration and Academy of Defence Sciences on May 26, KCNA reported.
2026-05-27T04:50+0000
2026-05-27T04:50+0000
2026-05-27T04:50+0000
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The tests assessed a lightweight multi-purpose missile launching system, a 240mm guided artillery rocket with expanded range, and the AI-guided hit accuracy of a tactical cruise missile.The new tactical cruise missile uses an ultra-precision autonomous navigation system, TERCOM terrain contour matching and AI terminal guidance to strike targets up to 100 km away.Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results, saying the tests showed major technical progress in strengthening the Korean People’s Army’s combat power.He stressed that the DPRK will continue strengthening both its nuclear force and conventional armed forces to defend national sovereignty and exercise the right to self-defense.
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kim jong, kim jong un, military & intelligence, koreas, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), ai race
kim jong, kim jong un, military & intelligence, koreas, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), ai race
Kim Jong-un Oversees Tests of AI-Guided Tactical Cruise Missile
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of major new weapons systems conducted by the DPRK Missile Administration and Academy of Defence Sciences on May 26, KCNA reported.
The tests assessed a lightweight multi-purpose missile launching system, a 240mm guided artillery rocket with expanded range, and the AI-guided hit accuracy of a tactical cruise missile.
The new tactical cruise missile uses an ultra-precision autonomous navigation system, TERCOM terrain contour matching and AI terminal guidance to strike targets up to 100 km away.
Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results, saying the tests showed major technical progress in strengthening the Korean People’s Army’s combat power.
He stressed that the DPRK will continue strengthening both its nuclear force and conventional armed forces to defend national sovereignty and exercise the right to self-defense.