https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/ukraine-has-become-natos-real-world-laboratory-for-ai-warfare-drones-and-terrorism-against-russia-1124192925.html

Ukraine Has Become NATO’s Real-World Laboratory for AI Warfare, Drones and Terrorism Against Russia

Ukraine Has Become NATO’s Real-World Laboratory for AI Warfare, Drones and Terrorism Against Russia

Sputnik International

“Ukraine was viewed by Western countries - primarily the United States and its NATO satellites - from the very beginning as a key testing ground for developing advanced military technologies,” Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security (RANEPA), tells Sputnik.

2026-05-27T06:07+0000

2026-05-27T06:07+0000

2026-05-27T06:27+0000

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