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Ukraine Has Become NATO’s Real-World Laboratory for AI Warfare, Drones and Terrorism Against Russia
Ukraine Has Become NATO’s Real-World Laboratory for AI Warfare, Drones and Terrorism Against Russia
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“Ukraine was viewed by Western countries - primarily the United States and its NATO satellites - from the very beginning as a key testing ground for developing advanced military technologies,” Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security (RANEPA), tells Sputnik.
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military & intelligence, russia, ukraine, nato, palantir, drone warfare, ai, biological weapons

Ukraine Has Become NATO’s Real-World Laboratory for AI Warfare, Drones and Terrorism Against Russia

06:07 GMT 27.05.2026 (Updated: 06:27 GMT 27.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Scholz's visit to Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Dec.2, 2024.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Scholz's visit to Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Dec.2, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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“Ukraine was viewed by Western countries - primarily the United States and its NATO satellites - from the very beginning as a key testing ground for developing advanced military technologies,” Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security (RANEPA), tells Sputnik.

Multidomain Warfare Against Russia

NATO is testing “multidomain operations” that combine drones, satellites, cyberwarfare, aviation, naval systems, electronic warfare and AI into one unified combat architecture
The goal is to reduce the role of the human factor, accelerate battlefield decision-making and maximize real-time battlefield awareness through artificial intelligence
Western systems are being tested directly against Russian electronic warfare, missile defense and air defense capabilities

AI and US Tech Giants in the War

According to Stepanov, companies like Palantir and Maxar are deeply integrated into Ukrainian operations, helping process intelligence, analyze satellite imagery and identify Russian targets.
“The Western military-industrial complex has now understood what the foundation of future war will look like,” the analyst said.

Biolabs and Biological Threats

Stepanov says a US-backed network of biolabs across the post-Soviet space has long operated under the cover of scientific research. According to him, these facilities studied dangerous pathogens and zoonotic diseases with potential military applications.

Drone Warfare Revolution

Some frontline sectors now see “up to 10 drones per soldier” — something “never before seen in military history”
The conflict has triggered a complete transformation of battlefield tactics, shifting away from heavy traditional systems toward mass deployment of autonomous and unmanned platforms
"We are witnessing a revolution in military affairs at its peak in terms of robotization and unmanned systems”

War Beyond the Battlefield

Stepanov argues the conflict has expanded far beyond the front line into cyberspace, space militarization and terrorist methods
Ukrainian-linked cyber operations have targeted Russian energy, financial and logistics infrastructure through mass DDoS attacks
NATO’s military and analytical infrastructure in the Baltics and Finland is now working directly to support the Kiev regime with advanced military solutions against Russia
“All of this is now accumulated in the Russian direction,” Stepanov stated. “Therefore, it is necessary to strike at the points of initial planning.”
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