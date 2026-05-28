https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/iran-strikes-us-airbase-in-response-to-bandar-abbas-attack--irgc-1124200950.html

Iran Strikes US Airbase in Response to Bandar Abbas Attack — IRGC

Iran Strikes US Airbase in Response to Bandar Abbas Attack — IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted a US airbase at 4:50 a.m. after an early morning US attack near Bandar Abbas airport, IRNA reported.

2026-05-28T04:18+0000

2026-05-28T04:18+0000

2026-05-28T04:18+0000

us-israel war on iran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

war

retaliation

iran-israel row

us-iran relations

strikes

missile strikes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/13/1116260948_41:0:2880:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_0a2efe3deb6b7ad0e3cd9d933d947e66.jpg

The American base was the “origin of the aggression,” according to the statement.The IRGC added that the aggressor bears responsibility for the consequences.The statement comes amid continued ceasefire violations by the US.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), war, retaliation, iran-israel row, us-iran relations, strikes, missile strikes