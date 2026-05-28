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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/iran-strikes-us-airbase-in-response-to-bandar-abbas-attack--irgc-1124200950.html
Iran Strikes US Airbase in Response to Bandar Abbas Attack — IRGC
Iran Strikes US Airbase in Response to Bandar Abbas Attack — IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted a US airbase at 4:50 a.m. after an early morning US attack near Bandar Abbas airport, IRNA reported.
2026-05-28T04:18+0000
2026-05-28T04:18+0000
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The American base was the “origin of the aggression,” according to the statement.The IRGC added that the aggressor bears responsibility for the consequences.The statement comes amid continued ceasefire violations by the US.
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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), war, retaliation, iran-israel row, us-iran relations, strikes, missile strikes

Iran Strikes US Airbase in Response to Bandar Abbas Attack — IRGC

04:18 GMT 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / SepahnewsThis frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday
This frame grab from video shows the launching of underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise, July 29, 2020. Iran's paramilitary guard launched underground ballistic missiles as part of an exercise involving a mock-up aircraft carrier in the Strait of Hormuz, state television reported Wednesday - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2026
© AP Photo / Sepahnews
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted a US airbase at 4:50 a.m. after an early morning US attack near Bandar Abbas airport, IRNA reported.
The American base was the “origin of the aggression,” according to the statement.
“Aggression will not go unanswered,” the IRGC said, warning that if attacks are repeated, Iran’s response will be “more decisive.”
The IRGC added that the aggressor bears responsibility for the consequences.

The statement comes amid continued ceasefire violations by the US.
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