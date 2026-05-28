https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/iran-strikes-us-airbase-in-response-to-bandar-abbas-attack--irgc-1124200950.html
Iran Strikes US Airbase in Response to Bandar Abbas Attack — IRGC
Iran Strikes US Airbase in Response to Bandar Abbas Attack — IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted a US airbase at 4:50 a.m. after an early morning US attack near Bandar Abbas airport, IRNA reported.
2026-05-28T04:18+0000
2026-05-28T04:18+0000
2026-05-28T04:18+0000
us-israel war on iran
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
war
retaliation
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The American base was the “origin of the aggression,” according to the statement.The IRGC added that the aggressor bears responsibility for the consequences.The statement comes amid continued ceasefire violations by the US.
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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), war, retaliation, iran-israel row, us-iran relations, strikes, missile strikes
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), war, retaliation, iran-israel row, us-iran relations, strikes, missile strikes
Iran Strikes US Airbase in Response to Bandar Abbas Attack — IRGC
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted a US airbase at 4:50 a.m. after an early morning US attack near Bandar Abbas airport, IRNA reported.
The American base was the “origin of the aggression,” according to the statement.
“Aggression will not go unanswered,” the IRGC said, warning that if attacks are repeated, Iran’s response will be “more decisive.”
The IRGC added that the aggressor bears responsibility for the consequences.
The statement comes amid continued ceasefire violations by the US.