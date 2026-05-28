https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/putin-affirms-russias-proactive-role-in-bolstering-world-stability-1124201858.html
Putin Affirms Russia's Proactive Role in Bolstering World Stability
Putin Affirms Russia's Proactive Role in Bolstering World Stability
Sputnik International
"We believe that modern work in such important strategic areas is especially relevant now, in the context of the formation of a multipolar world order," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2026-05-28T07:29+0000
2026-05-28T07:29+0000
2026-05-28T07:29+0000
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Terrorism and the specter of unchecked nuclear proliferation are serious threats to every nation, the Russian president cautioned, adding that rising tensions in any region ultimately jeopardize the security of the entire world.The Russian leader also highlighted that "the modern world is interdependent and interconnected, so any escalation of tensions in certain regions has an adverse impact on the entire global community."The Russian president called the risks of uncontrolled nuclear proliferation, extremism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime a serious threat to all countries.Additionally, Putin said that ideas voiced at the International Security Forum will add to the development of partnership between states.
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russia, vladimir putin, stability, work, tension, region
Putin Affirms Russia's Proactive Role in Bolstering World Stability
In a video address shown at the plenary session of the first International Security Forum, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia believes "modern work in such important strategic areas [as ensuring regional and global stability] is especially relevant now, in the context of the formation of a multipolar world order."
Terrorism and the specter of unchecked nuclear proliferation are serious threats to every nation, the Russian president cautioned, adding that rising tensions in any region ultimately jeopardize the security of the entire world.
"I would like to emphasize that we stand for the closest possible cooperation in comprehensively ensuring both regional and global stability, and for upholding the principle of equal and indivisible security," Putin stressed.
The Russian leader also highlighted that "the modern world is interdependent and interconnected, so any escalation of tensions in certain regions has an adverse impact on the entire global community."
The Russian president called the risks of uncontrolled nuclear proliferation, extremism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime a serious threat to all countries.
Additionally, Putin said that ideas voiced at the International Security Forum will add to the development of partnership between states.