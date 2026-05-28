https://sputnikglobe.com/20260528/putin-affirms-russias-proactive-role-in-bolstering-world-stability-1124201858.html

Putin Affirms Russia's Proactive Role in Bolstering World Stability

Putin Affirms Russia's Proactive Role in Bolstering World Stability

Sputnik International

"We believe that modern work in such important strategic areas is especially relevant now, in the context of the formation of a multipolar world order," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2026-05-28T07:29+0000

2026-05-28T07:29+0000

2026-05-28T07:29+0000

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Terrorism and the specter of unchecked nuclear proliferation are serious threats to every nation, the Russian president cautioned, adding that rising tensions in any region ultimately jeopardize the security of the entire world.The Russian leader also highlighted that "the modern world is interdependent and interconnected, so any escalation of tensions in certain regions has an adverse impact on the entire global community."The Russian president called the risks of uncontrolled nuclear proliferation, extremism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime a serious threat to all countries.Additionally, Putin said that ideas voiced at the International Security Forum will add to the development of partnership between states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/west-losing-its-leadership-position-in-world-giving-way-to-global-south---putin-1124052573.html

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