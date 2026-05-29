https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/exhibition-marking-85th-anniversary-of-sovinformburo-opens-in-new-york-1124206636.html

Exhibition Marking 85th Anniversary of Sovinformburo Opens in New York

Exhibition Marking 85th Anniversary of Sovinformburo Opens in New York

Sputnik International

The exhibition “85 Years of Sovinformburo. History Brought to Life. An Era Captured” opened today at UN headquarters.

2026-05-29T04:49+0000

2026-05-29T04:49+0000

2026-05-29T04:49+0000

americas

yuri gagarin

dmitry gornostayev

new york

stalingrad

the united nations (un)

ria novosti

sputnik news

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The exhibition features 30 iconic photographs from the RIA Novosti archive, taken from the 1940s through the 2020s. The images include scenes from the Battle of Stalingrad, the 1945 Victory Parade, Yuri Gagarin’s first flight, the Olympic Games in Moscow, Sochi and Milan, as well as the work of peacekeeping forces and meetings of world leaders.Visitors can see photographs by renowned photographers, including wartime photo correspondents. The exhibition includes works by Georgy Zelma, Yevgeny Khaldei, Vladimir Grebnev, Mikhail Ozersky, Igor Kostin and other well-known photojournalists.A distinctive feature of the exhibition is its multimedia component, which allows historical images to “come to life”: visitors see not only static pictures, but also movement, facial expressions and changing angles — moments from the past cease to be frozen instants.The materials on display are inseparably linked to the history of Sovinformburo — the Soviet Information Bureau, established in 1941 and the precursor to the Rossiya Segodnya media group. It was later transformed into the Novosti Press Agency, or APN, and then into RIA Novosti, whose traditions are now continued by the Rossiya Segodnya media group. The archive collected over 85 years formed the basis of the exhibition.The exhibition at UN headquarters marks the launch of a large-scale international project. Starting on June 24 — the anniversary of the legendary Soviet Information Bureau — and in the days that follow, the exhibition will be presented in a number of foreign countries, both online and as traditional physical exhibitions.

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stalingrad

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yuri gagarin, dmitry gornostayev, new york, stalingrad, the united nations (un), ria novosti, sputnik news