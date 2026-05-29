Exhibition Marking 85th Anniversary of Sovinformburo Opens in New York
© Sputnik / Vladimir Grebnev / Go to the mediabankThe Banner of Victory on the Reichstag building in Berlin, May 1, 1945.
© Sputnik / Vladimir Grebnev/
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The exhibition “85 Years of Sovinformburo. History Brought to Life. An Era Captured” opened today at UN headquarters.
The exhibition features 30 iconic photographs from the RIA Novosti archive, taken from the 1940s through the 2020s. The images include scenes from the Battle of Stalingrad, the 1945 Victory Parade, Yuri Gagarin’s first flight, the Olympic Games in Moscow, Sochi and Milan, as well as the work of peacekeeping forces and meetings of world leaders.
Visitors can see photographs by renowned photographers, including wartime photo correspondents. The exhibition includes works by Georgy Zelma, Yevgeny Khaldei, Vladimir Grebnev, Mikhail Ozersky, Igor Kostin and other well-known photojournalists.
A distinctive feature of the exhibition is its multimedia component, which allows historical images to “come to life”: visitors see not only static pictures, but also movement, facial expressions and changing angles — moments from the past cease to be frozen instants.
© SputnikCosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on a bus heading to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. April 12, 1961
Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on a bus heading to the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. April 12, 1961
© Sputnik
The materials on display are inseparably linked to the history of Sovinformburo — the Soviet Information Bureau, established in 1941 and the precursor to the Rossiya Segodnya media group. It was later transformed into the Novosti Press Agency, or APN, and then into RIA Novosti, whose traditions are now continued by the Rossiya Segodnya media group. The archive collected over 85 years formed the basis of the exhibition.
“It is important for us to honor this legacy. The exhibition is not only a tribute to the veterans of photojournalism, but also an invitation for viewers to see how the traditions of truthful, emotional and profound reporting live on today. We are proud of the opportunity to show these images to the global community,” said Dmitry Gornostayev, deputy general director of Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya.
The exhibition at UN headquarters marks the launch of a large-scale international project. Starting on June 24 — the anniversary of the legendary Soviet Information Bureau — and in the days that follow, the exhibition will be presented in a number of foreign countries, both online and as traditional physical exhibitions.
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankParticipants of the Immortal Regiment event dedicated to the 77th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Yekaterinburg.
Participants of the Immortal Regiment event dedicated to the 77th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Yekaterinburg.
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn/