Chinese Modular Building Revolution Goes Global
CC BY 3.0 / Anagoria / Aerial view of Urumqi, Xinjiang Province, PR ChinaAerial view of Urumqi, Xinjiang Province, PR China
Subscribe
China’s modular and Holon buildings are transforming construction worldwide, delivering projects in days rather than months while setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability.
Key Details:
Modular homes and pre-fabricated ‘Holon’ buildings can be built in days rather than months
Exports rose from $1.5 billion in 2015 to $4.3 billion in 2025, reaching the US, Australia, Russia and Southeast Asia
Use of lightweight steel B-core slabs for walls improve earthquake and typhoon resistance, and is claimed to cut carbon emissions by up to 90%
Rising labor and material costs, housing shortages and long build times have increased demand from developed countries
Demand in the developing world is due to supply chain problems, lack of skilled workers and an inefficient building trade
The new Chinese prefab industry is setting a new global standard for speed, efficiency and environmental performance.