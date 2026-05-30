https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/chinese-modular-building-revolution-goes-global-1124214766.html

Chinese Modular Building Revolution Goes Global

Chinese Modular Building Revolution Goes Global

Sputnik International

China’s modular and Holon buildings are transforming construction worldwide, delivering projects in days rather than months while setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability.

2026-05-30T14:08+0000

2026-05-30T14:08+0000

2026-05-30T14:08+0000

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Key Details:The new Chinese prefab industry is setting a new global standard for speed, efficiency and environmental performance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/from-for-china-to-for-the-world-how-foreign-firms-are-tapping-into-countrys-innovation-boom-1123938114.html

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china, construction, construction sector, australia, russia