https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-china-will-enjoy-special-terms-for-hormuz-strait-passage---iranian-committee-head-1124213474.html
Russia, China Will Enjoy Special Terms for Hormuz Strait Passage - Iranian Committee Head
Russia, China Will Enjoy Special Terms for Hormuz Strait Passage - Iranian Committee Head
Sputnik International
Russia and China will enjoy special terms for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik.
2026-05-30T03:56+0000
2026-05-30T03:56+0000
2026-05-30T05:01+0000
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"Strategic states, including China and Russia, will continue to enjoy special treatment and favorable conditions in matters related to the Strait of Hormuz," Azizi said.He added that, at the current stage, there is no discussion on the issue of removing enriched uranium from Iran."The issue of removing enriched uranium is not being discussed at all at the current stage of consultations and delegation exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, as well as at any stage of contacts with the Americans," Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik.
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Russia, China Will Enjoy Special Terms for Hormuz Strait Passage - Iranian Committee Head
03:56 GMT 30.05.2026 (Updated: 05:01 GMT 30.05.2026)
Russia and China will enjoy special terms for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik.
"Strategic states, including China and Russia, will continue to enjoy special treatment and favorable conditions in matters related to the Strait of Hormuz," Azizi said.
He added that, at the current stage, there is no discussion on the issue of removing enriched uranium from Iran.
"The issue of removing enriched uranium is not being discussed at all at the current stage of consultations and delegation exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, as well as at any stage of contacts with the Americans," Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik.