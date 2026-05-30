International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260530/russia-china-will-enjoy-special-terms-for-hormuz-strait-passage---iranian-committee-head-1124213474.html
Russia, China Will Enjoy Special Terms for Hormuz Strait Passage - Iranian Committee Head
Russia, China Will Enjoy Special Terms for Hormuz Strait Passage - Iranian Committee Head
Sputnik International
Russia and China will enjoy special terms for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik.
2026-05-30T03:56+0000
2026-05-30T05:01+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
russia
china
sputnik
us
us-iran relations
strait of hormuz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/14/1124013729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ca9c1d11ba5af296fe8fa6dfcde741c5.jpg
"Strategic states, including China and Russia, will continue to enjoy special treatment and favorable conditions in matters related to the Strait of Hormuz," Azizi said.He added that, at the current stage, there is no discussion on the issue of removing enriched uranium from Iran."The issue of removing enriched uranium is not being discussed at all at the current stage of consultations and delegation exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, as well as at any stage of contacts with the Americans," Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik.
iran
russia
china
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/14/1124013729_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22d13d6576a21193aa85f65edf26f2a8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, russia, china, sputnik, us, us-iran relations, strait of hormuz
iran, russia, china, sputnik, us, us-iran relations, strait of hormuz

Russia, China Will Enjoy Special Terms for Hormuz Strait Passage - Iranian Committee Head

03:56 GMT 30.05.2026 (Updated: 05:01 GMT 30.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Asghar BesharatiTankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar Besharati
Subscribe
Russia and China will enjoy special terms for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik.
"Strategic states, including China and Russia, will continue to enjoy special treatment and favorable conditions in matters related to the Strait of Hormuz," Azizi said.
He added that, at the current stage, there is no discussion on the issue of removing enriched uranium from Iran.
"The issue of removing enriched uranium is not being discussed at all at the current stage of consultations and delegation exchanges between Iran and Pakistan, as well as at any stage of contacts with the Americans," Ebrahim Azizi, head of Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала