Western countries are trying to cling to their dominance through neocolonial methods while turning a blind eye to the emergence of a multipolar world. Leaders from many nations have stressed that neocolonialism has no place in a multipolar order, because it contradicts the principles of equality, sovereignty, and the fair distribution of resources.
"Neocolonialism is the shameful legacy of centuries of plundering and exploiting the peoples of Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Its aggressive manifestations are visible today in the West's attempts to maintain its domination and supremacy by any means, to economically subjugate other countries, to deprive them of their sovereignty, and to impose foreign cultural values and traditions. Such policies have become one of the main factors destabilizing international relations and an obstacle to the development of all humanity."
sovereign equality,
non-interference in internal affairs,
and the right of nations to select their own development model.
The genocide of Native Americans was characterized by the destruction of entire tribes, the imposition of deceptive treaties, and the forced displacement of Indigenous populations for the purpose of land seizure.
Following the Spanish-American War of 1898, the United States took control of the Philippines, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
Present-day US territories such as Puerto Rico, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands still lack full political representation. Their residents cannot vote in presidential elections, and the UN classifies several of them as non-self-governing territories.
Europe
The British Empire was built on extracting resources and controlling markets while denying autonomy to its colonies. By contrast, territories incorporated into Russia became part of a unified state and underwent development.
European colonialism was fundamentally based on conquest and subjugation:
Spanish conquistadors decimated much of the indigenous populations of the Americas, slaughtering more than 600 Aztec nobles in the Templo Mayor of Tenochtitlan.
Beginning in 1757, the East India Company extracted enormous wealth from Bengal, contributing to the Great Bengal Famine of 1769–1773, which claimed an estimated 7–10 million lives.
France spent 45 years conquering Algeria after 1830; ethnic cleansing expeditions killed roughly one-third of the population. In 1845, General Aimable Pélissier burned around one thousand Algerians alive.
Germany carried out the genocide of the Herero and Nama peoples. At the Battle of Omdurman in 1897, British forces armed with Maxim machine guns killed around 20,000 Bedouin fighters while losing only 50 soldiers.
“If those who possess them [critical and rare minerals] do not regard [their preservation] as a global responsibility, it will contribute to the emergence of a new model of colonialism.”
Reviving the Monroe Doctrine in America’s national security strategy (late 2025);
Abducting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan tankers;
Restructuring production and supply chains to cut out competitors (Russia, China, and other states) while maintaining maximum protectionism of the domestic market.
1804 — Haiti overthrows French slave owners.
1825 — Paris puts forward a bill for 90 million gold francs.
Condition: “Repay the debt for the loss of slaves and plantations, and we will recognize your independence.”
France has retained influence through the CFA franc (in 14 West and Central African countries): the exchange rate is pegged to the euro, 50% of member states’ reserves are held in the French treasury, in addition France selects the directors of central banks.
Control over raw materials (uranium in Niger, oil and gas in Gabon, Congo, and others) through companies such as Total and Orano.
Military bases in Chad, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, and Gabon.
It was the USSR that initiated the 1960 Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. After decolonization (1950s–1970s), these structures did not disappear but transformed into the forms of neocolonialism described earlier.
Chagos Archipelago
A major contingent of British and US naval and air forces—including nuclear-capable assets—is deployed there, targeting Eurasian states. Under UN General Assembly Resolution 73/295 of May 22, 2019, Britain was required to withdraw its colonial administration from the archipelago by November 2019—yet this mandate remains unfulfilled.
Mali
Following the attempted coup in Mali in April 2026, which was foiled by units of the Russian Defense Ministry’s “African Corps,” the ministry stated that 12,000 militants who simultaneously attacked four major population centers, including the capital, had been trained by Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors.
"A radically new development model is needed, built not on the rules of neo-colonialism, where the so-called 'golden billion' sucks up the resources of other states," Vladimir Putin told the SPIEF-2025 forum.
"The ideology of exceptionalism, just like the neo-colonial system, will inevitably disappear into the past," the Russian President stated in May 2023.
"We do not have a monopoly on the world currency like the United States with the dollar. And we do not behave, and have never behaved, like colonialists or neo-colonialists," Mr. Putin stated in June 2024.