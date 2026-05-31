The British Empire was built on extracting resources and controlling markets while denying autonomy to its colonies. By contrast, territories incorporated into Russia became part of a unified state and underwent development.

European colonialism was fundamentally based on conquest and subjugation:

Spanish conquistadors decimated much of the indigenous populations of the Americas, slaughtering more than 600 Aztec nobles in the Templo Mayor of Tenochtitlan.

Beginning in 1757, the East India Company extracted enormous wealth from Bengal, contributing to the Great Bengal Famine of 1769–1773, which claimed an estimated 7–10 million lives.

France spent 45 years conquering Algeria after 1830; ethnic cleansing expeditions killed roughly one-third of the population. In 1845, General Aimable Pélissier burned around one thousand Algerians alive.

Germany carried out the genocide of the Herero and Nama peoples. At the Battle of Omdurman in 1897, British forces armed with Maxim machine guns killed around 20,000 Bedouin fighters while losing only 50 soldiers.