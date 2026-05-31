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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/iran-will-not-make-strait-of-hormuz-subject-of-bargaining---senior-lawmaker-1124219898.html
Iran Will Not Make Strait of Hormuz Subject of Bargaining - Senior Lawmaker
Iran Will Not Make Strait of Hormuz Subject of Bargaining - Senior Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Iran does not intend to make the Strait of Hormuz the subject of negotiations or bargaining, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament's committee on national security and foreign policy, told Sputnik.
2026-05-31T03:15+0000
2026-05-31T04:35+0000
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"It is not that we intend to use this issue as a subject for negotiations or to say that the current mechanisms for regulating the Strait of Hormuz can be changed during or after negotiations," Azizi said. The escalation around Iran led to the actual blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the world market, and also affected the level of oil exports and production of countries in the region. Amid the blockage of the strait, most countries in the world see prices for fuel and industrial products rising sharply.
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Iran Will Not Make Strait of Hormuz Subject of Bargaining - Senior Lawmaker

03:15 GMT 31.05.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 31.05.2026)
© SputnikThe Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
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Iran does not intend to make the Strait of Hormuz the subject of negotiations or bargaining, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament's committee on national security and foreign policy, told Sputnik.
"It is not that we intend to use this issue as a subject for negotiations or to say that the current mechanisms for regulating the Strait of Hormuz can be changed during or after negotiations," Azizi said.
The escalation around Iran led to the actual blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the world market, and also affected the level of oil exports and production of countries in the region. Amid the blockage of the strait, most countries in the world see prices for fuel and industrial products rising sharply.
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