https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/us-slowly-but-surely-getting-close-to-very-good-deal-with-iran---trump-1124220000.html
US 'Slowly But Surely' Getting Close to Very Good Deal With Iran - Trump
US 'Slowly But Surely' Getting Close to Very Good Deal With Iran - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that the United States was now "slowly but surely" getting close to a very good deal with Iran, but if it didn't happen, the US would return to military action.
2026-05-31T03:37+0000
2026-05-31T03:37+0000
2026-05-31T04:37+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
donald trump
israel
fox news
iran
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091863_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a3a3dbd0c33c4f9d1a5f70b950eda37.jpg
"If you're going to be in a hurry, you are not going to make a good deal. And slowly but surely, we're getting, I think, what we want. And if we do not get what we want, we are going to end it a different way," the US leader said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Fox News. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no reports of renewed hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091863_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_363d0fa425f2f01298aa5c8d7532d6f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, israel, fox news, iran, us-iran relations
us, donald trump, israel, fox news, iran, us-iran relations
US 'Slowly But Surely' Getting Close to Very Good Deal With Iran - Trump
03:37 GMT 31.05.2026 (Updated: 04:37 GMT 31.05.2026)
US President Donald Trump said that the United States was now "slowly but surely" getting close to a very good deal with Iran, but if it didn't happen, the US would return to military action.
"If you're going to be in a hurry, you are not going to make a good deal. And slowly but surely, we're getting, I think, what we want. And if we do not get what we want, we are going to end it a different way," the US leader said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Fox News.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no reports of renewed hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.