https://sputnikglobe.com/20260531/us-slowly-but-surely-getting-close-to-very-good-deal-with-iran---trump-1124220000.html

US 'Slowly But Surely' Getting Close to Very Good Deal With Iran - Trump

US 'Slowly But Surely' Getting Close to Very Good Deal With Iran - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that the United States was now "slowly but surely" getting close to a very good deal with Iran, but if it didn't happen, the US would return to military action.

2026-05-31T03:37+0000

2026-05-31T03:37+0000

2026-05-31T04:37+0000

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"If you're going to be in a hurry, you are not going to make a good deal. And slowly but surely, we're getting, I think, what we want. And if we do not get what we want, we are going to end it a different way," the US leader said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Fox News. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no reports of renewed hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.

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