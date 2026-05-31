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US 'Slowly But Surely' Getting Close to Very Good Deal With Iran - Trump
US 'Slowly But Surely' Getting Close to Very Good Deal With Iran - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that the United States was now "slowly but surely" getting close to a very good deal with Iran, but if it didn't happen, the US would return to military action.
2026-05-31T03:37+0000
2026-05-31T04:37+0000
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"If you're going to be in a hurry, you are not going to make a good deal. And slowly but surely, we're getting, I think, what we want. And if we do not get what we want, we are going to end it a different way," the US leader said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Fox News. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no reports of renewed hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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US 'Slowly But Surely' Getting Close to Very Good Deal With Iran - Trump

03:37 GMT 31.05.2026 (Updated: 04:37 GMT 31.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said that the United States was now "slowly but surely" getting close to a very good deal with Iran, but if it didn't happen, the US would return to military action.
"If you're going to be in a hurry, you are not going to make a good deal. And slowly but surely, we're getting, I think, what we want. And if we do not get what we want, we are going to end it a different way," the US leader said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Fox News.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire on April 8. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, with no reports of renewed hostilities. However, the United States began a blockade of Iranian ports.
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