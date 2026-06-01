International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/sputnik-brings-andrei-stenin-photo-exhibition-to-rio--first-time-in-brazil-1124225567.html
Sputnik Brings Andrei Stenin Photo Exhibition to Rio – First Time in Brazil
Sputnik Brings Andrei Stenin Photo Exhibition to Rio – First Time in Brazil
Sputnik International
The Centro Carioca de Fotografia is hosting images from the Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest – the venue's first international exhibition, part of Rio's Reviver Cultural program.
2026-06-01T07:56+0000
2026-06-01T08:15+0000
world
andrei stenin
brazil
rio
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/01/1124226310_0:370:960:910_1920x0_80_0_0_0c201d7345900838cb64b89a0670428a.jpg
It is an honor to host the Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest at the Centro Carioca de Fotografia. This is the venue's first international exhibition, which is part of the Reviver Cultural program run by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall, and it is also the first time the contest's images have been shown in Brazil, a crucial opportunity to make the event better known among Brazilian photographers. The deeply moving photographs reveal another side of the world, one that rarely reaches us in the West. Images have that unique power to cross borders and unite such different peoples through the universal language of photography. We need no translation to feel and see what another person saw and experienced. In a world marked by conflict, it is essential to celebrate empathy and this meeting of cultures and people.The exhibition is named in honor of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist, who was killed in the summer of 2014 near Donetsk.
brazil
rio
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/01/1124226310_0:280:960:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_3ef3657412b9e4ec1dadbe5c92912313.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
andrei stenin, brazil, rio, sputnik
andrei stenin, brazil, rio, sputnik

Sputnik Brings Andrei Stenin Photo Exhibition to Rio – First Time in Brazil

07:56 GMT 01.06.2026 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 01.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Asya SamoylovaAndrei Stenin exhibition in Rio opening
Andrei Stenin exhibition in Rio opening - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
© Sputnik / Asya Samoylova
Subscribe
The Centro Carioca de Fotografia is hosting images from the Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest – the venue's first international exhibition, part of Rio's Reviver Cultural program.
It is an honor to host the Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest at the Centro Carioca de Fotografia. This is the venue's first international exhibition, which is part of the Reviver Cultural program run by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall, and it is also the first time the contest's images have been shown in Brazil, a crucial opportunity to make the event better known among Brazilian photographers.
The deeply moving photographs reveal another side of the world, one that rarely reaches us in the West. Images have that unique power to cross borders and unite such different peoples through the universal language of photography. We need no translation to feel and see what another person saw and experienced. In a world marked by conflict, it is essential to celebrate empathy and this meeting of cultures and people.
The exhibition is named in honor of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist, who was killed in the summer of 2014 near Donetsk.
© Sputnik / Asya SamoylovaAndrei Stenin photo exhibition in Rio
Andrei Stenin photo exhibition in Rio - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
Andrei Stenin photo exhibition in Rio
© Sputnik / Asya Samoylova
© Sputnik / Asya SamoylovaAndrei Stenin photo exhibition in RIo
Andrei Stenin photo exhibition in RIo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
Andrei Stenin photo exhibition in RIo
© Sputnik / Asya Samoylova
© Sputnik / Asya SamoylovaAndrei Stenin photo exhibition in Rio
Andrei Stenin photo exhibition in Rio - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
Andrei Stenin photo exhibition in Rio
© Sputnik / Asya Samoylova
© Sputnik / Asya SamoylovaAndrei Stenin exhibition in Rio
Andrei Stenin exhibition in Rio - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
Andrei Stenin exhibition in Rio
© Sputnik / Asya Samoylova
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала