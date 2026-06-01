https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/sputnik-brings-andrei-stenin-photo-exhibition-to-rio--first-time-in-brazil-1124225567.html

Sputnik Brings Andrei Stenin Photo Exhibition to Rio – First Time in Brazil

Sputnik Brings Andrei Stenin Photo Exhibition to Rio – First Time in Brazil

Sputnik International

The Centro Carioca de Fotografia is hosting images from the Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest – the venue's first international exhibition, part of Rio's Reviver Cultural program.

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andrei stenin

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rio

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It is an honor to host the Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest at the Centro Carioca de Fotografia. This is the venue's first international exhibition, which is part of the Reviver Cultural program run by the Rio de Janeiro City Hall, and it is also the first time the contest's images have been shown in Brazil, a crucial opportunity to make the event better known among Brazilian photographers. The deeply moving photographs reveal another side of the world, one that rarely reaches us in the West. Images have that unique power to cross borders and unite such different peoples through the universal language of photography. We need no translation to feel and see what another person saw and experienced. In a world marked by conflict, it is essential to celebrate empathy and this meeting of cultures and people.The exhibition is named in honor of Andrei Stenin, a Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist, who was killed in the summer of 2014 near Donetsk.

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andrei stenin, brazil, rio, sputnik