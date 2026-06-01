https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/us-air-force-seeks-503bln-for-f-47-fighter-development-in-fy2027-1124224416.html
US Air Force Seeks $5.03Bln For F-47 Fighter Development in FY2027
US Air Force Seeks $5.03Bln For F-47 Fighter Development in FY2027
Sputnik International
The US Air Force has requested $5.03 billion for the development of the F-47 next generation fighter jet in FY2027, which would be a 65% increase over the $3.05 billion allocated in FY2026, according to a Sputnik correspondent's analysis of the US Air Force's FY2027 budget report.
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Of the requested FY2027 total, $4.92 billion is earmarked for direct development efforts, including the building and testing of the aircraft and the design of associated lab infrastructure. An additional $116.8 million is allocated for acquisition support, covering civilian pay, contractor services and facility expenses. The Air Force expects funding to remain elevated over the coming years to sustain this momentum, with projected requests exceeding $5.2 billion in FY2028 and remaining above $3.2 billion through FY2030. The F-47, formerly designated as the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform, is designed to provide air superiority for the US Air Force in contested environments through enhancements in survivability, lethality and crewed-uncrewed teaming. The funding request reflects the program's transition to Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD), having passed Milestone B approval. The program reached a critical turning point in FY2026 with the award of the EMD contract, marking the end of preliminary research and technology testing phase. This shift moves the program into the phase of designing, building and testing the actual aircraft and its full weapon systems. The current EMD schedule for the F-47 began in the second quarter of 2025 and is projected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2031.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/boeings-new-f-47-potentially-spotted-in-30-year-old-study-on-aerodynamics-1121680780.html
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US Air Force Seeks $5.03Bln For F-47 Fighter Development in FY2027
03:18 GMT 01.06.2026 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 01.06.2026)
The US Air Force has requested $5.03 billion for the development of the F-47 next generation fighter jet in FY2027, which would be a 65% increase over the $3.05 billion allocated in FY2026, according to a Sputnik correspondent's analysis of the US Air Force's FY2027 budget report.
Of the requested FY2027 total, $4.92 billion is earmarked for direct development efforts, including the building and testing of the aircraft and the design of associated lab infrastructure. An additional $116.8 million is allocated for acquisition support, covering civilian pay, contractor services and facility expenses.
The Air Force expects funding to remain elevated over the coming years to sustain this momentum, with projected requests exceeding $5.2 billion in FY2028 and remaining above $3.2 billion through FY2030.
The F-47, formerly designated as the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) platform, is designed to provide air superiority for the US Air Force in contested environments through enhancements in survivability, lethality and crewed-uncrewed teaming. The funding request reflects the program's transition to Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD), having passed Milestone B approval.
The program reached a critical turning point in FY2026 with the award of the EMD contract, marking the end of preliminary research and technology testing phase. This shift moves the program into the phase of designing, building and testing the actual aircraft and its full weapon systems.
The current EMD schedule for the F-47 began in the second quarter of 2025 and is projected to continue through the fourth quarter of 2031.