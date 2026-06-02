https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/chinas-fix-for-rural-pakistans-digital-gap-1124241092.html
China's Fix for Rural Pakistan's Digital Gap
China's Fix for Rural Pakistan's Digital Gap
Sputnik International
Pakistani students have joined Wuhan Technical College of Communications for a one-year program in cross-border e-commerce, AI, and Chinese language training.
2026-06-02T14:26+0000
2026-06-02T14:26+0000
2026-06-02T14:26+0000
analysis
pakistan
china
china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)
wuhan
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During PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China (May 23-26, 2026), the focus was on transitioning to CPEC 2.0 and digitalizing Pakistan's economy. Agreements with Alibaba and plans for AI-driven industrial development were signed.Now, 25 Pakistani students have joined Wuhan Technical College of Communications for a one-year program in cross-border e-commerce, AI, and Chinese language training.- Students will return with expertise in AI, e-commerce, and digital trade- Localized digital infrastructure (warehouses, training centers, online platforms) is being developed- Chinese training models are being introduced to give Pakistani youth hands-on experienceWhy it matters:These students can help local businesses compete globally, support export industries (textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments), and act as a digital bridge between Pakistan and China.
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wuhan
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Sputnik International
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pakistan, china, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), wuhan
pakistan, china, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), wuhan
China's Fix for Rural Pakistan's Digital Gap
Pakistani students have joined Wuhan Technical College of Communications for a one-year program in cross-border e-commerce, AI, and Chinese language training.
During PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China (May 23-26, 2026), the focus was on transitioning to CPEC 2.0 and digitalizing Pakistan's economy. Agreements with Alibaba and plans for AI-driven industrial development were signed.
Now, 25 Pakistani students have joined Wuhan Technical College of Communications for a one-year program in cross-border e-commerce, AI, and Chinese language training.
"It is a positive development for Pakistan's economy because the country lacks the advanced computer skills and computer education, in many parts, especially in the rural areas," according to Muhammad Imran Saeed Qureshi, assistant professor at International Islamic University.
- Students will return with expertise in AI, e-commerce, and digital trade
- Localized digital infrastructure (warehouses, training centers, online platforms) is being developed
- Chinese training models are being introduced to give Pakistani youth hands-on experience
These students can help local businesses compete globally, support export industries (textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments), and act as a digital bridge between Pakistan and China.