https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/chinas-fix-for-rural-pakistans-digital-gap-1124241092.html

China's Fix for Rural Pakistan's Digital Gap

China's Fix for Rural Pakistan's Digital Gap

Sputnik International

Pakistani students have joined Wuhan Technical College of Communications for a one-year program in cross-border e-commerce, AI, and Chinese language training.

2026-06-02T14:26+0000

2026-06-02T14:26+0000

2026-06-02T14:26+0000

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pakistan

china

china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec)

wuhan

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During PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China (May 23-26, 2026), the focus was on transitioning to CPEC 2.0 and digitalizing Pakistan's economy. Agreements with Alibaba and plans for AI-driven industrial development were signed.Now, 25 Pakistani students have joined Wuhan Technical College of Communications for a one-year program in cross-border e-commerce, AI, and Chinese language training.- Students will return with expertise in AI, e-commerce, and digital trade- Localized digital infrastructure (warehouses, training centers, online platforms) is being developed- Chinese training models are being introduced to give Pakistani youth hands-on experienceWhy it matters:These students can help local businesses compete globally, support export industries (textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments), and act as a digital bridge between Pakistan and China.

pakistan

china

wuhan

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pakistan, china, china-pakistan economic corridor (cpec), wuhan