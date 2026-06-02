International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russias-fsb-thwarts-foreign-spy-operation-using-malware-on-russian-officials-smartphones-1124237650.html
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Foreign Spy Operation Using Malware on Russian Officials' Smartphones
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Foreign Spy Operation Using Malware on Russian Officials' Smartphones
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign intelligence agencies wanted to receive data on sentiments in the Russian society through smartphones of high-ranking Russian... 02.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-02T05:40+0000
2026-06-02T05:40+0000
world
russian federal security service (fsb)
intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414197_0:80:1536:944_1920x0_80_0_0_d673512cf14dc25225e817e5d8ea56b2.jpg
The FSB said that it had revealed a scheme by foreign intelligence agencies to extract information from smartphones of high-ranking Russian employees infected with malicious software. This information was secretly "filmed" by foreign intelligence agencies using the capabilities of US IT companies Fastly and Cloudflare. "The collection of data on contacts, plans and sentiments in society was planned to be carried out directly without intermediaries like NGOs," the employee said in a video released by the FSB. Individuals on whom foreign intelligence agencies collect compromising information through hacking smartphones are then added to the sanctions lists of Western countries and are therefore put under pressure, the FSB said. "Attempts to collect data were carried out through covert access to the contents of correspondence, wiretapping, acoustic and video monitoring of the environment around the devices, as well as the collection of geolocation and contact data," the employee said. Foreign intelligence agencies hacked the smartphones of high-ranking Russian employees, believing that it was cheaper to get the necessary information than to recruit expensive informants, according to the video. "It can already be stated that this is a multi-level operation with far-reaching consequences and serious risks, which involves the coordination of several states," the employee said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/13/1083414197_86:0:1451:1024_1920x0_80_0_0_080cd2b5755253f47724955508a44253.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian federal security service (fsb), intelligence
russian federal security service (fsb), intelligence

Russia’s FSB Thwarts Foreign Spy Operation Using Malware on Russian Officials' Smartphones

05:40 GMT 02.06.2026
© PhotoSmartphone
Smartphone - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
© Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign intelligence agencies wanted to receive data on sentiments in the Russian society through smartphones of high-ranking Russian officials, an employee of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
The FSB said that it had revealed a scheme by foreign intelligence agencies to extract information from smartphones of high-ranking Russian employees infected with malicious software. This information was secretly "filmed" by foreign intelligence agencies using the capabilities of US IT companies Fastly and Cloudflare.
"The collection of data on contacts, plans and sentiments in society was planned to be carried out directly without intermediaries like NGOs," the employee said in a video released by the FSB.
Individuals on whom foreign intelligence agencies collect compromising information through hacking smartphones are then added to the sanctions lists of Western countries and are therefore put under pressure, the FSB said.
"Attempts to collect data were carried out through covert access to the contents of correspondence, wiretapping, acoustic and video monitoring of the environment around the devices, as well as the collection of geolocation and contact data," the employee said.
Foreign intelligence agencies hacked the smartphones of high-ranking Russian employees, believing that it was cheaper to get the necessary information than to recruit expensive informants, according to the video.
"It can already be stated that this is a multi-level operation with far-reaching consequences and serious risks, which involves the coordination of several states," the employee said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала