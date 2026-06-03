https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russian-scientists-compare-solar-flare-pattern-to-a-heartbeat-1124249759.html

Russian Scientists Compare Solar Flare Pattern to a Heartbeat

Russian Scientists Compare Solar Flare Pattern to a Heartbeat

Sputnik International

The pattern of solar flares has begun to resemble a heartbeat on a cardiogram, according to the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Research Institute.

2026-06-03T11:37+0000

2026-06-03T11:37+0000

2026-06-03T15:37+0000

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"It really does look like a cardiogram. We're waiting for the next 'heartbeat'," the laboratory said on its Telegram channel.A chart published by the researchers shows powerful solar flares occurring at regular intervals since last night. Two eruptions on Wednesday came close to reaching the highest X-class category, while strong M-class flares were also recorded on Tuesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/solar-flare-fourth-strongest-in-five-years-detected-on-sun-1116821461.html

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