https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/russian-scientists-compare-solar-flare-pattern-to-a-heartbeat-1124249759.html
Russian Scientists Compare Solar Flare Pattern to a Heartbeat
Russian Scientists Compare Solar Flare Pattern to a Heartbeat
Sputnik International
The pattern of solar flares has begun to resemble a heartbeat on a cardiogram, according to the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Research Institute.
2026-06-03T11:37+0000
2026-06-03T11:37+0000
2026-06-03T15:37+0000
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"It really does look like a cardiogram. We're waiting for the next 'heartbeat'," the laboratory said on its Telegram channel.A chart published by the researchers shows powerful solar flares occurring at regular intervals since last night. Two eruptions on Wednesday came close to reaching the highest X-class category, while strong M-class flares were also recorded on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/solar-flare-fourth-strongest-in-five-years-detected-on-sun-1116821461.html
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Russian Scientists Compare Solar Flare Pattern to a Heartbeat
11:37 GMT 03.06.2026 (Updated: 15:37 GMT 03.06.2026)
The pattern of solar flares has begun to resemble a heartbeat on a cardiogram, according to the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Research Institute.
"It really does look like a cardiogram. We're waiting for the next 'heartbeat'," the laboratory said on its Telegram channel.
A chart published by the researchers shows powerful solar flares occurring at regular intervals since last night. Two eruptions on Wednesday came close to reaching the highest X-class category, while strong M-class flares were also recorded on Tuesday.
16 February 2024, 15:06 GMT