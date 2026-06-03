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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/watch-live-spief-2026-discusses-future-of-small-business-growth-1124244856.html
WATCH LIVE: SPIEF 2026 Discusses Future of Small Business Growth
WATCH LIVE: SPIEF 2026 Discusses Future of Small Business Growth
Sputnik International
Taking place during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from June 3-6, 2026, plenary session "Small Business Transformation: A New Recipe for SME Growth" focuses on the evolving role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) as a core pillar of economic development, driving innovation, job creation, and overall economic resilience.
2026-06-03T12:45+0000
2026-06-03T14:09+0000
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The session will examine SME adaptation to the 2026 tax reform, focusing on transparency, cost reduction, digitalization, AI, robotics, and the integration of creativity with efficient production and omnichannel sales.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
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Future of small business growth discussed at SPIEF 2026
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Future of small business growth discussed at SPIEF 2026
2026-06-03T12:45+0000
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business, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), видео

WATCH LIVE: SPIEF 2026 Discusses Future of Small Business Growth

12:45 GMT 03.06.2026 (Updated: 14:09 GMT 03.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabankSPIEF 2026
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2026
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The June 3-6 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum's plenary session "Small Business Transformation: A New Recipe for SME Growth" focuses on the evolving role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) as a core pillar of economic development, driving innovation, job creation, and overall economic resilience.
The session will examine SME adaptation to the 2026 tax reform, focusing on transparency, cost reduction, digitalization, AI, robotics, and the integration of creativity with efficient production and omnichannel sales.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
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