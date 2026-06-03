https://sputnikglobe.com/20260603/watch-live-spief-2026-discusses-future-of-small-business-growth-1124244856.html

WATCH LIVE: SPIEF 2026 Discusses Future of Small Business Growth

WATCH LIVE: SPIEF 2026 Discusses Future of Small Business Growth

Sputnik International

Taking place during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from June 3-6, 2026, plenary session "Small Business Transformation: A New Recipe for SME Growth" focuses on the evolving role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) as a core pillar of economic development, driving innovation, job creation, and overall economic resilience.

2026-06-03T12:45+0000

2026-06-03T12:45+0000

2026-06-03T14:09+0000

economy

business

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

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The session will examine SME adaptation to the 2026 tax reform, focusing on transparency, cost reduction, digitalization, AI, robotics, and the integration of creativity with efficient production and omnichannel sales.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!

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2026

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