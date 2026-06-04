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From Prohibition to Taxation: Pakistan's Crypto Shift is Real
From Prohibition to Taxation: Pakistan's Crypto Shift is Real
Sputnik International
Pakistan's authority bringing the crypto under the tax net reflects that serious efforts are being made to legalize and regulate the crypto business, according to Mian Abrar, geopolitical analyst.
2026-06-04T14:32+0000
2026-06-04T14:32+0000
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Pakistan plans to introduce a capital gains tax on cryptocurrency transactions in the 2026–27 budget, per Pakistani media.Key takeaways:• Legalization and taxation of cryptocurrencies would open up new vistas of opportunities. A clear legal and tax framework can help increase investor confidence by reducing regulatory uncertainty.• The move also may accelerate the modernization of the Pakistani financial sector by encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies, including blockchain-based payment systems, smart contracts, digital identity solutions, and efficient cross-border remittance platforms.• The introduction of a tax regime for cryptocurrencies could help lay the foundation for Pakistan to emerge as a regional digital asset hub.
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From Prohibition to Taxation: Pakistan's Crypto Shift is Real

14:32 GMT 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Kin CheungFILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance.
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
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Pakistan's authority bringing the crypto under the tax net reflects that serious efforts are being made to legalize and regulate the crypto business, according to Mian Abrar, geopolitical analyst.
Pakistan plans to introduce a capital gains tax on cryptocurrency transactions in the 2026–27 budget, per Pakistani media.
"You would be amazed to know that Pakistan has yet to legalize crypto sector but by bringing the crypto under tax net reflects those serious efforts are being made to legalize and regulate the crypto business," Mian Abrar, geopolitical analyst and senior writer at Pakistan Today, told Sputnik.
Key takeaways:
• Legalization and taxation of cryptocurrencies would open up new vistas of opportunities. A clear legal and tax framework can help increase investor confidence by reducing regulatory uncertainty.
• The move also may accelerate the modernization of the Pakistani financial sector by encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies, including blockchain-based payment systems, smart contracts, digital identity solutions, and efficient cross-border remittance platforms.
• The introduction of a tax regime for cryptocurrencies could help lay the foundation for Pakistan to emerge as a regional digital asset hub.
"However, taxation alone may not be sufficient. The real significance lies in the government's broader shift from uncertainty and prohibition towards regulation and recognition," the expert believes.
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