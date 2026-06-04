https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/from-prohibition-to-taxation-pakistans-crypto-shift-is-real-1124259768.html

From Prohibition to Taxation: Pakistan's Crypto Shift is Real

From Prohibition to Taxation: Pakistan's Crypto Shift is Real

Sputnik International

Pakistan's authority bringing the crypto under the tax net reflects that serious efforts are being made to legalize and regulate the crypto business, according to Mian Abrar, geopolitical analyst.

2026-06-04T14:32+0000

2026-06-04T14:32+0000

2026-06-04T14:32+0000

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Pakistan plans to introduce a capital gains tax on cryptocurrency transactions in the 2026–27 budget, per Pakistani media.Key takeaways:• Legalization and taxation of cryptocurrencies would open up new vistas of opportunities. A clear legal and tax framework can help increase investor confidence by reducing regulatory uncertainty.• The move also may accelerate the modernization of the Pakistani financial sector by encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies, including blockchain-based payment systems, smart contracts, digital identity solutions, and efficient cross-border remittance platforms.• The introduction of a tax regime for cryptocurrencies could help lay the foundation for Pakistan to emerge as a regional digital asset hub.

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