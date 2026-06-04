https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/indonesia-bets-on-brics-tech-partnerships-to-fuel-its-industrial-rise-1124252012.html

Indonesia Bets on BRICS Tech Partnerships to Fuel Its Industrial Rise

Indonesia Bets on BRICS Tech Partnerships to Fuel Its Industrial Rise

Sputnik International

Indonesia sees BRICS as a gateway to transforming the country into a technology-producing nation, BRIN Steering Committee member Tri Mumpuni tells Sputnik on the SPIEF 2026 sidelines.

2026-06-04T07:04+0000

2026-06-04T07:04+0000

2026-06-04T07:08+0000

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“I have seen firsthand how Russia and China possess remarkable technology, and we should cooperate so that this technology can be developed in Indonesia,” she says, adding: “We should not be merely a consumer market.”By partnering with BRICS and Global South countries, Indonesia looks to develop downstream processing technologies for its agricultural and marine resources, creating higher-value industries, reducing poverty, and expanding shared prosperity across the archipelago.

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