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Indonesia Bets on BRICS Tech Partnerships to Fuel Its Industrial Rise
Indonesia Bets on BRICS Tech Partnerships to Fuel Its Industrial Rise
Sputnik International
Indonesia sees BRICS as a gateway to transforming the country into a technology-producing nation, BRIN Steering Committee member Tri Mumpuni tells Sputnik on the SPIEF 2026 sidelines.
2026-06-04T07:04+0000
2026-06-04T07:08+0000
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“I have seen firsthand how Russia and China possess remarkable technology, and we should cooperate so that this technology can be developed in Indonesia,” she says, adding: “We should not be merely a consumer market.”By partnering with BRICS and Global South countries, Indonesia looks to develop downstream processing technologies for its agricultural and marine resources, creating higher-value industries, reducing poverty, and expanding shared prosperity across the archipelago.
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Indonesia bets on BRICS tech partnerships to fuel its industrial rise
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Indonesia bets on BRICS tech partnerships to fuel its industrial rise
2026-06-04T07:04+0000
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Indonesia Bets on BRICS Tech Partnerships to Fuel Its Industrial Rise

07:04 GMT 04.06.2026 (Updated: 07:08 GMT 04.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankSPIEF 2026
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
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Indonesia sees BRICS as a gateway to transforming the country into a technology-producing nation, BRIN Steering Committee member Tri Mumpuni tells Sputnik on the SPIEF 2026 sidelines.
“I have seen firsthand how Russia and China possess remarkable technology, and we should cooperate so that this technology can be developed in Indonesia,” she says, adding: “We should not be merely a consumer market.”
By partnering with BRICS and Global South countries, Indonesia looks to develop downstream processing technologies for its agricultural and marine resources, creating higher-value industries, reducing poverty, and expanding shared prosperity across the archipelago.
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