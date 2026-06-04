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Israel, Lebanon Agree to US-Brokered Ceasefire — State Department
Israel, Lebanon Agree to US-Brokered Ceasefire — State Department
Sputnik International
Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire following US-led talks on June 2–3, the US State Department said.
2026-06-04T04:21+0000
2026-06-04T04:21+0000
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The ceasefire depends on a halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters from the South Litani Sector.The sides also agreed to advance pilot zones where the Lebanese Armed Forces would take exclusive control, excluding all non-state actors.Political and security talks are expected to resume the week of June 22.
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israel, lebanon, middle east, hezbollah, lebanese armed forces, iran, us-iran relations

Israel, Lebanon Agree to US-Brokered Ceasefire — State Department

04:21 GMT 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Rod LamkeyUnited States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, left, is joined by second from left: State Department Chief of Staff Dan Holler, Sr., State Department Counselor and Director, Office of Policy Planning Michael A. Needham and United States Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, as they meet with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh, at the State Department, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington
United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, left, is joined by second from left: State Department Chief of Staff Dan Holler, Sr., State Department Counselor and Director, Office of Policy Planning Michael A. Needham and United States Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, as they meet with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh, at the State Department, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Rod Lamkey
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Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire following US-led talks on June 2–3, the US State Department said.
The ceasefire depends on a halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters from the South Litani Sector.

The sides also agreed to advance pilot zones where the Lebanese Armed Forces would take exclusive control, excluding all non-state actors.

Political and security talks are expected to resume the week of June 22.
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