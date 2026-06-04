Israel, Lebanon Agree to US-Brokered Ceasefire — State Department
© AP Photo / Rod LamkeyUnited States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, left, is joined by second from left: State Department Chief of Staff Dan Holler, Sr., State Department Counselor and Director, Office of Policy Planning Michael A. Needham and United States Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, as they meet with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh, at the State Department, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington
© AP Photo / Rod Lamkey
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Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire following US-led talks on June 2–3, the US State Department said.
The ceasefire depends on a halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters from the South Litani Sector.
The sides also agreed to advance pilot zones where the Lebanese Armed Forces would take exclusive control, excluding all non-state actors.
Political and security talks are expected to resume the week of June 22.
The sides also agreed to advance pilot zones where the Lebanese Armed Forces would take exclusive control, excluding all non-state actors.
Political and security talks are expected to resume the week of June 22.