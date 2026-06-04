https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russia-still-awaiting-response-from-un-chief-on-lavrovs-letter-regarding-bucha---nebenzia-1124263364.html

Russia Still Awaiting Response From UN Chief on Lavrov's Letter Regarding Bucha - Nebenzia

Russia Still Awaiting Response From UN Chief on Lavrov's Letter Regarding Bucha - Nebenzia

Sputnik International

Russia has not received response from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on US Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's letter about the Bucha incident filed on May 1, Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

2026-06-04T16:37+0000

2026-06-04T16:37+0000

2026-06-04T16:37+0000

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"That was one of the many letters Minister Lavrov sent to the Secretary General ... So far, we have not received anything, and indeed, [this] provocation is a milestone," Nebenzia told reporters. He also said that the Bucha incident prevented Russia and Ukraine from reaching an agreement in 2022. On May 19, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Guterres' office had received a letter from Lavrov regarding the Bucha incident and is preparing a response.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/russia-reiterates-call-on-intl-organizations-to-conduct-probe-into-bucha-events-1117693981.html

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