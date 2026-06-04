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Russia Still Awaiting Response From UN Chief on Lavrov's Letter Regarding Bucha - Nebenzia
Russia Still Awaiting Response From UN Chief on Lavrov's Letter Regarding Bucha - Nebenzia
Sputnik International
Russia has not received response from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on US Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's letter about the Bucha incident filed on May 1, Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
2026-06-04T16:37+0000
2026-06-04T16:37+0000
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"That was one of the many letters Minister Lavrov sent to the Secretary General ... So far, we have not received anything, and indeed, [this] provocation is a milestone," Nebenzia told reporters. He also said that the Bucha incident prevented Russia and Ukraine from reaching an agreement in 2022. On May 19, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Guterres' office had received a letter from Lavrov regarding the Bucha incident and is preparing a response.
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Russia Still Awaiting Response From UN Chief on Lavrov's Letter Regarding Bucha - Nebenzia

16:37 GMT 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers examine destroyed Russian military vehicles following a battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022.
Ukrainian soldiers examine destroyed Russian military vehicles following a battle in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has not received response from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on US Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's letter about the Bucha incident filed on May 1, Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
"That was one of the many letters Minister Lavrov sent to the Secretary General ... So far, we have not received anything, and indeed, [this] provocation is a milestone," Nebenzia told reporters.
He also said that the Bucha incident prevented Russia and Ukraine from reaching an agreement in 2022.
On May 19, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Guterres' office had received a letter from Lavrov regarding the Bucha incident and is preparing a response.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated in April 2022 that photo and video materials published by Ukraine purportedly evidencing crimes by Russian troops in the town of Bucha, Kiev region, were another Ukrainian provocation. The ministry said that during the time the city was under Russian control, no local resident suffered from any violent actions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry building - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Reiterates Call on Int'l Organizations to Conduct Probe Into Bucha Events
2 April 2024, 09:33 GMT
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