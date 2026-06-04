https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/trump-calls-house-vote-on-war-powers-meaningless-amid-ongoing-iran-negotiations-1124259071.html

Trump Calls House Vote on War Powers ‘Meaningless’ Amid Ongoing Iran Negotiations

Trump Calls House Vote on War Powers ‘Meaningless’ Amid Ongoing Iran Negotiations

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump criticized on Thursday a House of Representatives vote to limit his war powers, describing it as meaningless and poorly timed amid ongoing negotiations to end the conflict with Iran.

2026-06-04T13:21+0000

2026-06-04T13:21+0000

2026-06-04T13:21+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

iran

donald trump

republicans

us house of representatives

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124183017_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e062f08af528a7ce7901e20488324f2c.jpg

"Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said on Truth Social. He questioned who would take such an unpatriotic action, highlighting that those involved were well aware of the status of the sensitive talks. The initiative was supported by 215 lawmakers on Wednesday, while 208 voted against it. Along with the Democrats, four Republican lawmakers supported the resolution: Tom Barrett, Warren Davidson, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Thomas Massie.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iran, donald trump, republicans, us house of representatives