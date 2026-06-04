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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/trump-calls-house-vote-on-war-powers-meaningless-amid-ongoing-iran-negotiations-1124259071.html
Trump Calls House Vote on War Powers ‘Meaningless’ Amid Ongoing Iran Negotiations
Trump Calls House Vote on War Powers ‘Meaningless’ Amid Ongoing Iran Negotiations
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump criticized on Thursday a House of Representatives vote to limit his war powers, describing it as meaningless and poorly timed amid ongoing negotiations to end the conflict with Iran.
2026-06-04T13:21+0000
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"Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said on Truth Social. He questioned who would take such an unpatriotic action, highlighting that those involved were well aware of the status of the sensitive talks. The initiative was supported by 215 lawmakers on Wednesday, while 208 voted against it. Along with the Democrats, four Republican lawmakers supported the resolution: Tom Barrett, Warren Davidson, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Thomas Massie.
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Trump Calls House Vote on War Powers ‘Meaningless’ Amid Ongoing Iran Negotiations

13:21 GMT 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump criticized on Thursday a House of Representatives vote to limit his war powers, describing it as meaningless and poorly timed amid ongoing negotiations to end the conflict with Iran.
"Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said on Truth Social.
He questioned who would take such an unpatriotic action, highlighting that those involved were well aware of the status of the sensitive talks.
The initiative was supported by 215 lawmakers on Wednesday, while 208 voted against it. Along with the Democrats, four Republican lawmakers supported the resolution: Tom Barrett, Warren Davidson, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Thomas Massie.
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