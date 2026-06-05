International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/crimea-to-sign-deals-worth-combined-23bln-on-sidelines-of-spief--parliament-head-1124266130.html
Crimea to Sign Deals Worth Combined $2.3Bln on Sidelines of SPIEF – Parliament Head
Crimea to Sign Deals Worth Combined $2.3Bln on Sidelines of SPIEF – Parliament Head
Sputnik International
Crimea plans to sign deals totaling more than 170 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Crimean parliament president Vladimir Konstantinov, told Sputnik.
2026-06-05T07:42+0000
2026-06-05T07:42+0000
russia
russia
crimea
deals
projects
st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102520/91/1025209102_0:136:3160:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_1251b3bc578cdf21e74266d37cf7d945.jpg
"The total worth of the deals presented is quite substantial — more than 170 billion rubles. We are pleased with this result. These deals are well-prepared and thoroughly worked out. The most significant and interesting projects have been selected," Konstantinov said in an interview."A tremendous amount of work has been done in Crimea to transform the entire infrastructure," the head of parliament said.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the forum's general information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/ukraine-west-understand-very-well-that-crimea-is-russian---moscow-1121966450.html
russia
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102520/91/1025209102_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b72fa17bdbbca117ad7503fc3ad617e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, crimea, deals, projects, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
russia, crimea, deals, projects, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

Crimea to Sign Deals Worth Combined $2.3Bln on Sidelines of SPIEF – Parliament Head

07:42 GMT 05.06.2026
© Sputnik / Artem Kreminsky / Go to the mediabankA view of Crimea
A view of Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
© Sputnik / Artem Kreminsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Crimea plans to sign deals totaling more than 170 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Crimean parliament president Vladimir Konstantinov, told Sputnik.
"The total worth of the deals presented is quite substantial — more than 170 billion rubles. We are pleased with this result. These deals are well-prepared and thoroughly worked out. The most significant and interesting projects have been selected," Konstantinov said in an interview.
Despite complicated logistics and other challenges, Russia's Black Sea peninsula remains a region in high demand for investment, he said.
"A tremendous amount of work has been done in Crimea to transform the entire infrastructure," the head of parliament said.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the forum's general information partner.
View of the Black Sea shore and the Miskhor village from Ai-Petri Mountain in Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
Russia
Ukraine, West Understand Very Well That Crimea is Russian - Moscow
2 May 2025, 07:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала