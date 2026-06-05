https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/crimea-to-sign-deals-worth-combined-23bln-on-sidelines-of-spief--parliament-head-1124266130.html
Crimea to Sign Deals Worth Combined $2.3Bln on Sidelines of SPIEF – Parliament Head
Crimea to Sign Deals Worth Combined $2.3Bln on Sidelines of SPIEF – Parliament Head
Sputnik International
Crimea plans to sign deals totaling more than 170 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Crimean parliament president Vladimir Konstantinov, told Sputnik.
2026-06-05T07:42+0000
2026-06-05T07:42+0000
2026-06-05T07:42+0000
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"The total worth of the deals presented is quite substantial — more than 170 billion rubles. We are pleased with this result. These deals are well-prepared and thoroughly worked out. The most significant and interesting projects have been selected," Konstantinov said in an interview."A tremendous amount of work has been done in Crimea to transform the entire infrastructure," the head of parliament said.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the forum's general information partner.
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russia, crimea, deals, projects, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
russia, crimea, deals, projects, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
Crimea to Sign Deals Worth Combined $2.3Bln on Sidelines of SPIEF – Parliament Head
Crimea plans to sign deals totaling more than 170 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Crimean parliament president Vladimir Konstantinov, told Sputnik.
"The total worth of the deals presented is quite substantial — more than 170 billion rubles. We are pleased with this result. These deals are well-prepared and thoroughly worked out. The most significant and interesting projects have been selected," Konstantinov said in an interview.
Despite complicated logistics and other challenges, Russia's Black Sea peninsula remains a region in high demand for investment, he said.
"A tremendous amount of work has been done in Crimea to transform the entire infrastructure," the head of parliament said.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the forum's general information partner.