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Russia and Belarus Issue Joint Stamps for 35th Anniversary of RCC
Russia and Belarus Issue Joint Stamps for 35th Anniversary of RCC
Sputnik International
A ceremony to cancel commemorative postage stamps issued by Russia and Belarus to mark the 35th anniversary of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of... 05.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-05T19:53+0000
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The event took place in the Rotunda of the Mariinsky Palace, the RCC said in a statement.Heads of communications administrations from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, along with the RCC Director General, affixed special cancellation stamps to envelopes bearing the new issues and added their signatures.A distinctive feature of the stamps, prepared by Belarusian Belpochta and Russian Marka JSC, is the incorporation of the RCC emblem into the design of the postage stamps and philatelic products.Participants also signed commemorative postcards featuring an image of the Mariinsky Palace — the venue of the anniversary meeting — framed by stylized national patterns. The reverse side of the cards displays the RCC logo. On the same day, the postcards were dispatched by Russian Post to the communications ministries of all RCC member states.On June 5, St. Petersburg hosted the joint 65/32nd meeting of the Council of Heads of Communications Administrations of RCC Participants and the Coordination Council of CIS Member States on Information under the RCC.The Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications was established in December 1991. Russia has been a full member since its founding, alongside Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
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Russia and Belarus Issue Joint Stamps for 35th Anniversary of RCC
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Russia and Belarus Issue Joint Stamps for 35th Anniversary of RCC
2026-06-05T19:53+0000
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Russia and Belarus Issue Joint Stamps for 35th Anniversary of RCC
19:53 GMT 05.06.2026 (Updated: 13:01 GMT 10.06.2026)
A ceremony to cancel commemorative postage stamps issued by Russia and Belarus to mark the 35th anniversary of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) was held in Russia's St. Petersburg.
The event took place in the Rotunda of the Mariinsky Palace, the RCC said in a statement.Heads of communications administrations from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, along with the RCC Director General, affixed special cancellation stamps to envelopes bearing the new issues and added their signatures.
A distinctive feature of the stamps, prepared by Belarusian Belpochta and Russian Marka JSC, is the incorporation of the RCC emblem into the design of the postage stamps and philatelic products.
Participants also signed commemorative postcards featuring an image of the Mariinsky Palace — the venue of the anniversary meeting — framed by stylized national patterns. The reverse side of the cards displays the RCC logo.
On the same day, the postcards were dispatched by Russian Post to the communications ministries of all RCC member states.
On June 5, St. Petersburg hosted the joint 65/32nd meeting of the Council of Heads of Communications Administrations of RCC Participants and the Coordination Council of CIS Member States on Information under the RCC.
The Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications was established in December 1991.
Russia has been a full member since its founding, alongside Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.