https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/us-considered-operation-to-seize-irans-uranium--trump-1124265786.html
US Considered Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium — Trump
US Considered Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said his administration had considered sending forces into Iran to seize its highly enriched uranium, but rejected the idea due to the risk of American casualties.
2026-06-05T04:52+0000
2026-06-05T04:52+0000
2026-06-05T04:52+0000
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Such an operation would have required US forces to remain in a war zone for “a week to two weeks,” with heavy equipment airlifted in, he added.Trump claimed the US could still take the uranium if it wanted, but said there was “no reason” to do so because it is “entombed.”
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US Considered Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium — Trump
US President Donald Trump said his administration had considered sending forces into Iran to seize its highly enriched uranium, but rejected the idea due to the risk of American casualties.
Such an operation would have required US forces to remain in a war zone for “a week to two weeks,” with heavy equipment airlifted in, he added.
“They still had missiles left… they would pinpoint you and just keep lobbing them in until one gets through. And people would have gotten killed,” he said.
Trump claimed the US could still take the uranium if it wanted, but said there was “no reason” to do so because it is “entombed.”