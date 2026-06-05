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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/us-considered-operation-to-seize-irans-uranium--trump-1124265786.html
US Considered Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium — Trump
US Considered Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said his administration had considered sending forces into Iran to seize its highly enriched uranium, but rejected the idea due to the risk of American casualties.
2026-06-05T04:52+0000
2026-06-05T04:52+0000
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Such an operation would have required US forces to remain in a war zone for “a week to two weeks,” with heavy equipment airlifted in, he added.Trump claimed the US could still take the uranium if it wanted, but said there was “no reason” to do so because it is “entombed.”
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US Considered Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium — Trump

04:52 GMT 05.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said his administration had considered sending forces into Iran to seize its highly enriched uranium, but rejected the idea due to the risk of American casualties.
Such an operation would have required US forces to remain in a war zone for “a week to two weeks,” with heavy equipment airlifted in, he added.
“They still had missiles left… they would pinpoint you and just keep lobbing them in until one gets through. And people would have gotten killed,” he said.
Trump claimed the US could still take the uranium if it wanted, but said there was “no reason” to do so because it is “entombed.”
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