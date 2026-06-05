https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/us-considered-operation-to-seize-irans-uranium--trump-1124265786.html

US Considered Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium — Trump

US Considered Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium — Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said his administration had considered sending forces into Iran to seize its highly enriched uranium, but rejected the idea due to the risk of American casualties.

2026-06-05T04:52+0000

2026-06-05T04:52+0000

2026-06-05T04:52+0000

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Such an operation would have required US forces to remain in a war zone for “a week to two weeks,” with heavy equipment airlifted in, he added.Trump claimed the US could still take the uranium if it wanted, but said there was “no reason” to do so because it is “entombed.”

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