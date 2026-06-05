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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/us-tightens-noose-on-cuba-claims-it-just-wants-the-island-to-feed-its-people-1124265666.html
US Tightens Noose on Cuba, Claims It Just Wants the Island to 'Feed Its People'
US Tightens Noose on Cuba, Claims It Just Wants the Island to 'Feed Its People'
Sputnik International
The US Treasury and State Departments have introduced a new wave of sanctions against Cuba, targeting President Miguel Diaz-Canel, family members of Raul Castro, and key institutions including the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR).
2026-06-05T04:49+0000
2026-06-05T04:55+0000
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When asked if the new restrictions were meant to accelerate the country's collapse, US President Donald Trump framed the economic strangulation as a humanitarian concern.The statement stands in stark contrast to the reality of the US blockade, which has been in place for over six decades and was recently intensified to choke off Cuba's vital oil lifelines. Far from helping the country "feed its people," the US embargo has directly triggered a severe humanitarian and medical crisis. Widespread blackouts caused by US-engineered fuel shortages have left over 96,000 people waiting for surgery.The US playbook remains unchanged: deliberately manufacture a "humanitarian threat" through illegal embargoes, then point to the resulting suffering to justify even more sanctions — all while pretending to care about the Cuban people's well-being.
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US Tightens Noose on Cuba, Claims It Just Wants the Island to 'Feed Its People'

04:49 GMT 05.06.2026 (Updated: 04:55 GMT 05.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The US Treasury and State Departments have introduced a new wave of sanctions against Cuba, targeting President Miguel Diaz-Canel, family members of Raul Castro, and key institutions including the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR).
When asked if the new restrictions were meant to accelerate the country's collapse, US President Donald Trump framed the economic strangulation as a humanitarian concern.
“No, it's just — we just want them to be a nicely run country that can feed its people. Look, it's a failed nation,” Trump claimed, dismissing the devastating impact of the economic warfare waged by the US.
The statement stands in stark contrast to the reality of the US blockade, which has been in place for over six decades and was recently intensified to choke off Cuba's vital oil lifelines.

Far from helping the country "feed its people," the US embargo has directly triggered a severe humanitarian and medical crisis. Widespread blackouts caused by US-engineered fuel shortages have left over 96,000 people waiting for surgery.

The US playbook remains unchanged: deliberately manufacture a "humanitarian threat" through illegal embargoes, then point to the resulting suffering to justify even more sanctions — all while pretending to care about the Cuban people's well-being.
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