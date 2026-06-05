https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/us-tightens-noose-on-cuba-claims-it-just-wants-the-island-to-feed-its-people-1124265666.html

US Tightens Noose on Cuba, Claims It Just Wants the Island to 'Feed Its People'

US Tightens Noose on Cuba, Claims It Just Wants the Island to 'Feed Its People'

Sputnik International

The US Treasury and State Departments have introduced a new wave of sanctions against Cuba, targeting President Miguel Diaz-Canel, family members of Raul Castro, and key institutions including the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR).

2026-06-05T04:49+0000

2026-06-05T04:49+0000

2026-06-05T04:55+0000

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When asked if the new restrictions were meant to accelerate the country's collapse, US President Donald Trump framed the economic strangulation as a humanitarian concern.The statement stands in stark contrast to the reality of the US blockade, which has been in place for over six decades and was recently intensified to choke off Cuba's vital oil lifelines. Far from helping the country "feed its people," the US embargo has directly triggered a severe humanitarian and medical crisis. Widespread blackouts caused by US-engineered fuel shortages have left over 96,000 people waiting for surgery.The US playbook remains unchanged: deliberately manufacture a "humanitarian threat" through illegal embargoes, then point to the resulting suffering to justify even more sanctions — all while pretending to care about the Cuban people's well-being.

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