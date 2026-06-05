https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/watch-live-putin-deliver-keynote-address-at-spief-2026-plenary-session-1124263838.html

WATCH LIVE: Putin Delivers Keynote Address at SPIEF 2026 Plenary Session

WATCH LIVE: Putin Delivers Keynote Address at SPIEF 2026 Plenary Session

Sputnik International

The plenary session of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin is held at ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.

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vladimir putin

russia

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

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Alongside Putin, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will join the plenary session and debate.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin's address will touch on both economic and political issues.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!

russia

2026

News

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Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan & Tanzania together with the Vice Chairman of China participate in the plenary session of the 2026 SPIEF

Sputnik International

Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan & Tanzania together with the Vice Chairman of China participate in the plenary session of the 2026 SPIEF

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