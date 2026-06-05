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WATCH LIVE: Putin Participates in SPIEF 2026 Plenary Session
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WATCH LIVE: Putin Delivers Keynote Address at SPIEF 2026 Plenary Session
WATCH LIVE: Putin Delivers Keynote Address at SPIEF 2026 Plenary Session
Sputnik International
The plenary session of the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026), with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin is held at ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.
2026-06-05T12:46+0000
2026-06-05T13:30+0000
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Alongside Putin, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will join the plenary session and debate.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin's address will touch on both economic and political issues.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
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Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan & Tanzania together with the Vice Chairman of China participate in the plenary session of the 2026 SPIEF
Sputnik International
Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan & Tanzania together with the Vice Chairman of China participate in the plenary session of the 2026 SPIEF
2026-06-05T12:46+0000
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WATCH LIVE: Putin Delivers Keynote Address at SPIEF 2026 Plenary Session

12:46 GMT 05.06.2026 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 05.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Ivan Sekretarev / Go to the mediabankVladimir Putin participates in 2024 SPIEF plenary session
Vladimir Putin participates in 2024 SPIEF plenary session - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin is speaking to the plenary session of the 19th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Alongside Putin, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will join the plenary session and debate.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin's address will touch on both economic and political issues.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
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