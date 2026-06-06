https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/iran-strikes-us-bases-in-response-to-attack-on-qeshm-and-sirik--reports-1124272971.html

Iran Strikes US Bases in Response to Attack on Qeshm and Sirik — Reports

Iran Strikes US Bases in Response to Attack on Qeshm and Sirik — Reports

Sputnik International

The IRGC said it targeted US air bases in Kuwait and key remaining facilities of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain in response to US military aggression, IRNA... 06.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-06T04:40+0000

2026-06-06T04:40+0000

2026-06-06T04:40+0000

us-israel war on iran

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us fifth fleet

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According to the IRGC statement, four tankers attempted to illegally leave the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and ignored repeated warnings from the IRGC Navy. One tanker was targeted and stopped, while the other violating vessels turned back.Then, US Central Command said it carried out strikes on Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island after claiming to have shot down "four Iranian one-way attack drones."In response, Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force launched ballistic missile strikes on US positions, including the Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait and facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.The IRGC warned that if such hostile actions are repeated, Iran’s response “will not be limited,” adding that the US will be held responsible for the consequences of a complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to its oil and gas exports.

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iran, kuwait, bahrain, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us fifth fleet, middle east, israel, us-iran relations, iran-israel row