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Lavrov Says Restoring Rights of Russian-Speaking Citizens Key to Ukraine Settlement
Lavrov Says Restoring Rights of Russian-Speaking Citizens Key to Ukraine Settlement
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The restoration of the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine is a prerequisite for a long-term resolution of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
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"Resolving this issue [restoring the rights of Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine] is among the necessary conditions for a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," Lavrov said in a video message marking Russian Language Day.He also said that the Russian language plays a unifying role in consolidating peace and good-neighborliness in the Eurasian space and in shaping a new security architecture for Eurasia.
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Lavrov Says Restoring Rights of Russian-Speaking Citizens Key to Ukraine Settlement

10:10 GMT 06.06.2026 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 06.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey GuneevRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
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The restoration of the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine is a prerequisite for a long-term resolution of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
"Resolving this issue [restoring the rights of Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine] is among the necessary conditions for a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," Lavrov said in a video message marking Russian Language Day.
Moscow will pursue the full restoration of the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people, who have faced open terror unleashed by the Kiev regime, the minister added.
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, March 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2025
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He also said that the Russian language plays a unifying role in consolidating peace and good-neighborliness in the Eurasian space and in shaping a new security architecture for Eurasia.
"I would especially like to highlight the unifying role of the Russian language in consolidating peace and good-neighborliness across the Eurasian space, forming a new security architecture, and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation in Eurasia," Lavrov underscored.
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