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Lavrov Says Restoring Rights of Russian-Speaking Citizens Key to Ukraine Settlement
Lavrov Says Restoring Rights of Russian-Speaking Citizens Key to Ukraine Settlement
Sputnik International
The restoration of the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine is a prerequisite for a long-term resolution of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
2026-06-06T10:10+0000
2026-06-06T10:10+0000
2026-06-06T10:11+0000
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"Resolving this issue [restoring the rights of Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine] is among the necessary conditions for a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," Lavrov said in a video message marking Russian Language Day.He also said that the Russian language plays a unifying role in consolidating peace and good-neighborliness in the Eurasian space and in shaping a new security architecture for Eurasia.
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Lavrov Says Restoring Rights of Russian-Speaking Citizens Key to Ukraine Settlement
10:10 GMT 06.06.2026 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 06.06.2026)
The restoration of the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine is a prerequisite for a long-term resolution of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.
"Resolving this issue [restoring the rights of Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine] is among the necessary conditions for a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," Lavrov said in a video message marking Russian Language Day.
Moscow will pursue the full restoration of the rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people, who have faced open terror unleashed by the Kiev regime, the minister added.
20 September 2025, 05:53 GMT
He also said that the Russian language plays a unifying role in consolidating peace and good-neighborliness in the Eurasian space and in shaping a new security architecture for Eurasia.
"I would especially like to highlight the unifying role of the Russian language in consolidating peace and good-neighborliness across the Eurasian space, forming a new security architecture, and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation in Eurasia," Lavrov underscored.