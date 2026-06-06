https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/lavrov-says-restoring-rights-of-russian-speaking-citizens-key-to-ukraine-settlement-1124274593.html

Lavrov Says Restoring Rights of Russian-Speaking Citizens Key to Ukraine Settlement

Lavrov Says Restoring Rights of Russian-Speaking Citizens Key to Ukraine Settlement

Sputnik International

The restoration of the rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine is a prerequisite for a long-term resolution of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

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"Resolving this issue [restoring the rights of Russians and Russian speakers in Ukraine] is among the necessary conditions for a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," Lavrov said in a video message marking Russian Language Day.He also said that the Russian language plays a unifying role in consolidating peace and good-neighborliness in the Eurasian space and in shaping a new security architecture for Eurasia.

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