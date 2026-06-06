https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/we-do-not-trust-any-nuclear-agreement-with-trump--senior-advisor-to-supreme-leader-1124273209.html

'We Do Not Trust Any Nuclear Agreement With Trump' — Senior Advisor to Supreme Leader

'We Do Not Trust Any Nuclear Agreement With Trump' — Senior Advisor to Supreme Leader

Sputnik International

A senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader pointed to Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 JCPOA and said there will be no nuclear talks for now, Press TV reported.

2026-06-06T04:51+0000

2026-06-06T04:51+0000

2026-06-06T04:51+0000

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“If they choose military action again, they will enter a dark and endless corridor,” former IRGC chief Mohsen Rezaei said, warning the US against renewing aggression.He said that if the war and blockade continue, Iran could expand the conflict beyond the Persian Gulf — to the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Mediterranean.Rezaei stressed that negotiations are at an impasse and that the release of Iran’s frozen assets is a necessary confidence-building test.Rezaei also said the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and Oman and that Iran has the right to collect fees for managing it.

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middle east, donald trump, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, us, us-iran relations, israel, war, iran nuclear deal, iran-israel row, iran sanctions, frozen assets, frozen funds