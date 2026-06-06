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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/we-do-not-trust-any-nuclear-agreement-with-trump--senior-advisor-to-supreme-leader-1124273209.html
'We Do Not Trust Any Nuclear Agreement With Trump' — Senior Advisor to Supreme Leader
'We Do Not Trust Any Nuclear Agreement With Trump' — Senior Advisor to Supreme Leader
Sputnik International
A senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader pointed to Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 JCPOA and said there will be no nuclear talks for now, Press TV reported.
2026-06-06T04:51+0000
2026-06-06T04:51+0000
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“If they choose military action again, they will enter a dark and endless corridor,” former IRGC chief Mohsen Rezaei said, warning the US against renewing aggression.He said that if the war and blockade continue, Iran could expand the conflict beyond the Persian Gulf — to the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Mediterranean.Rezaei stressed that negotiations are at an impasse and that the release of Iran’s frozen assets is a necessary confidence-building test.Rezaei also said the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and Oman and that Iran has the right to collect fees for managing it.
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'We Do Not Trust Any Nuclear Agreement With Trump' — Senior Advisor to Supreme Leader

04:51 GMT 06.06.2026
© Photo : IRGC /Tasnim News Agency/screenshotIRGC Unveils Precision Strike Ballistic Missile
IRGC Unveils Precision Strike Ballistic Missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
© Photo : IRGC /Tasnim News Agency/screenshot
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A senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader pointed to Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 JCPOA and said there will be no nuclear talks for now, Press TV reported.
“If they choose military action again, they will enter a dark and endless corridor,” former IRGC chief Mohsen Rezaei said, warning the US against renewing aggression.
He said that if the war and blockade continue, Iran could expand the conflict beyond the Persian Gulf — to the Indian Ocean, the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Mediterranean.
Rezaei stressed that negotiations are at an impasse and that the release of Iran’s frozen assets is a necessary confidence-building test.
“This is our own money, not America’s money,” Rezaei added.
Rezaei also said the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and Oman and that Iran has the right to collect fees for managing it.
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