https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/world-on-verge-of-largest-financial-market-bubble-since-19th-century---rosneft-ceo-1124276396.html

World on Verge of Largest Financial Market Bubble Since 19th Century - Rosneft CEO

World on Verge of Largest Financial Market Bubble Since 19th Century - Rosneft CEO

Sputnik International

The world is on the verge of the largest financial market bubble since the 19th century, driven by the growing market share of technology companies, Russian oil giant Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Saturday.

2026-06-06T10:45+0000

2026-06-06T10:45+0000

2026-06-06T10:45+0000

economy

russia

rosneft

igor sechin

companies

technology

market

st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107655/21/1076552112_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4996a2c39944c0594796428d01b3ec82.jpg

"Over the past ten years, the share of the ten largest technology companies in the US stock market has tripled, exceeding 40%,” Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).He added that taking into account the expected launch of such giants as SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, with a combined valuation of several trillion dollars, this figure will approach 50%.The 2026 SPIEF is taking place from June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/putin-speaks-at-spief-economy-geopolitics-energy-and-more-1124267279.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, rosneft, igor sechin, companies, technology, market, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)