https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/romanian-president-admits-drone-that-struck-major-regional-port-was-ukrainian-1124279193.html
Romanian President Admits Drone That Struck Major Regional Port Was Ukrainian
Romanian President Admits Drone That Struck Major Regional Port Was Ukrainian
Sputnik International
President Nicusor Dan confirmed that the naval drone that struck the Romanian port of Constanta on Friday was Ukrainian. He blamed Russia for the incident anyway.
2026-06-07T04:34+0000
2026-06-07T04:34+0000
2026-06-07T04:34+0000
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The errant drone damaged a warehouse and nearby ship after exploding near a major oil terminal. Constanta is home to the largest and deepest port on the Black Sea.This is the second drone incident spillover from the Ukraine crisis affecting Romania in a week. In late May, a UAV struck an apartment building in the eastern Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people. NATO immediately blamed Russia, but President Putin said the incident required a proper examination, and said the drone was likely Ukrainian, given similar past incidents in Poland, Finland and the Baltic states.
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Romanian President Admits Drone That Struck Major Regional Port Was Ukrainian
President Nicusor Dan confirmed that the naval drone that struck the Romanian port of Constanta on Friday was Ukrainian. He blamed Russia for the incident anyway.
The errant drone damaged a warehouse and nearby ship after exploding near a major oil terminal. Constanta is home to the largest and deepest port on the Black Sea.
This is the second drone incident spillover from the Ukraine crisis affecting Romania in a week. In late May, a UAV struck an apartment building in the eastern Romanian city of Galati, injuring two people.
NATO immediately blamed Russia, but President Putin said the incident required a proper examination, and said the drone was likely Ukrainian, given similar past incidents in Poland, Finland and the Baltic states.