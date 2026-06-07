https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/us-plots-to-loot-frozen-iranian-assets-to-pay-gulf-allies--reports-1124278874.html

US Plots to Loot Frozen Iranian Assets to Pay Gulf Allies — Reports

US Plots to Loot Frozen Iranian Assets to Pay Gulf Allies — Reports

Sputnik International

The US is planning to use Iran’s own frozen wealth to fund reconstruction in Gulf states following the US-Israeli war of aggression, American media reported.

2026-06-07T04:22+0000

2026-06-07T04:22+0000

2026-06-07T04:22+0000

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has allegedly directed his team to estimate repair costs in Gulf countries and tap into Iranian funds to cover them.The scheme emerges as Iranian officials warn that peace talks remain at a “deadlock” until the US unlocks the $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.

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us, iran, us treasury, war, israel, war of aggression, money, frozen assets, frozen funds, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations, iran-israel row, iran sanctions