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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/us-plots-to-loot-frozen-iranian-assets-to-pay-gulf-allies--reports-1124278874.html
US Plots to Loot Frozen Iranian Assets to Pay Gulf Allies — Reports
US Plots to Loot Frozen Iranian Assets to Pay Gulf Allies — Reports
Sputnik International
The US is planning to use Iran’s own frozen wealth to fund reconstruction in Gulf states following the US-Israeli war of aggression, American media reported.
2026-06-07T04:22+0000
2026-06-07T04:22+0000
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has allegedly directed his team to estimate repair costs in Gulf countries and tap into Iranian funds to cover them.The scheme emerges as Iranian officials warn that peace talks remain at a “deadlock” until the US unlocks the $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
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US Plots to Loot Frozen Iranian Assets to Pay Gulf Allies — Reports

04:22 GMT 07.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaTreasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Ways and Means during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testifies before the House Committee on Ways and Means during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
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The US is planning to use Iran’s own frozen wealth to fund reconstruction in Gulf states following the US-Israeli war of aggression, American media reported.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has allegedly directed his team to estimate repair costs in Gulf countries and tap into Iranian funds to cover them.
“Treasury will utilize all tools available to allow Iranian assets to be made available to our Gulf allies to support rebuilding and repairs for any future damage caused by Iran,” a source told American media.
The scheme emerges as Iranian officials warn that peace talks remain at a “deadlock” until the US unlocks the $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
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