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Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports
Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports
Sputnik International
The commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters officially announced the start of Iran’s response operation following Israel’s attack on Beirut’s Dahieh, IRNA reported.
2026-06-08T04:25+0000
2026-06-08T04:25+0000
2026-06-08T04:25+0000
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According to the commander, Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire and escalated attacks on Lebanon with US support and the silence of international organizations.He said Israel had crossed “all red lines” by expanding attacks in southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut’s Dahieh.The commander added that Israel must stop attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh, warning that if Israel expands its operations or responds to Iran’s action, it will face “more crushing” strikes and “devastating attacks” against Israel and its supporters.
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israel, lebanon, beirut, middle east, war, iran, us-iran relations, iran-israel row, strikes, missile strikes, retaliatory strikes, rocket strikes
israel, lebanon, beirut, middle east, war, iran, us-iran relations, iran-israel row, strikes, missile strikes, retaliatory strikes, rocket strikes
Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports
The commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters officially announced the start of Iran’s response operation following Israel’s attack on Beirut’s Dahieh, IRNA reported.
According to the commander, Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire and escalated attacks on Lebanon with US support and the silence of international organizations.
He said Israel had crossed “all red lines” by expanding attacks in southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut’s Dahieh.
“We had previously warned that if the crime in the Dahieh area of Beirut expands, we will attack targets in the occupied territories,” the commander said.
The commander added that Israel must stop attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh, warning that if Israel expands its operations or responds to Iran’s action, it will face “more crushing” strikes and “devastating attacks” against Israel and its supporters.