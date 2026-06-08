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Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports
Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports
Sputnik International
The commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters officially announced the start of Iran’s response operation following Israel’s attack on Beirut’s Dahieh, IRNA reported.
2026-06-08T04:25+0000
2026-06-08T04:25+0000
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According to the commander, Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire and escalated attacks on Lebanon with US support and the silence of international organizations.He said Israel had crossed “all red lines” by expanding attacks in southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut’s Dahieh.The commander added that Israel must stop attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh, warning that if Israel expands its operations or responds to Iran’s action, it will face “more crushing” strikes and “devastating attacks” against Israel and its supporters.
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Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports

04:25 GMT 08.06.2026
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWSThis handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
© AFP 2023 / SEPAH NEWS
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The commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters officially announced the start of Iran’s response operation following Israel’s attack on Beirut’s Dahieh, IRNA reported.
According to the commander, Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire and escalated attacks on Lebanon with US support and the silence of international organizations.

He said Israel had crossed “all red lines” by expanding attacks in southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut’s Dahieh.
“We had previously warned that if the crime in the Dahieh area of Beirut expands, we will attack targets in the occupied territories,” the commander said.
The commander added that Israel must stop attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh, warning that if Israel expands its operations or responds to Iran’s action, it will face “more crushing” strikes and “devastating attacks” against Israel and its supporters.
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