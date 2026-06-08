https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iran-launches-response-operation-against-israel--reports-1124280889.html

Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports

Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports

Sputnik International

The commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters officially announced the start of Iran’s response operation following Israel’s attack on Beirut’s Dahieh, IRNA reported.

2026-06-08T04:25+0000

2026-06-08T04:25+0000

2026-06-08T04:25+0000

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According to the commander, Israel has repeatedly violated the ceasefire and escalated attacks on Lebanon with US support and the silence of international organizations.He said Israel had crossed “all red lines” by expanding attacks in southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut’s Dahieh.The commander added that Israel must stop attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh, warning that if Israel expands its operations or responds to Iran’s action, it will face “more crushing” strikes and “devastating attacks” against Israel and its supporters.

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israel, lebanon, beirut, middle east, war, iran, us-iran relations, iran-israel row, strikes, missile strikes, retaliatory strikes, rocket strikes