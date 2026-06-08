International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/russia-to-showcase-its-next-gen-naval-arsenal-at-fleet-2026-1124284068.html
Russia to Showcase Its Next-Gen Naval Arsenal at Fleet 2026
Russia to Showcase Its Next-Gen Naval Arsenal at Fleet 2026
Sputnik International
The Russian arms manufacturer Rosoboronexport will unveil a full range of naval innovations in St.Petersburg’s Kronstadt, from AI driven unmanned boats to stealth frigates and killer submarines.
2026-06-08T12:58+0000
2026-06-08T13:28+0000
russia
russia
exhibition
new arsenal
navy
frigate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/08/1124283912_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f4a93172b313620fa2cdc8d5ccb4a7b5.jpg
The Fleet-2026 exhibition, scheduled to kick off on June 10, will feature unmanned systems such as the Breeze, BEK‑6, and Orkan USVs, alongside the MMT‑300 and Klavesin‑1RE autonomous underwater vehicles. All pack AI‑assisted control and composite stealth hulls for silent, intelligent operationAlso on dispaly will be: Surface fleet – stealth and smarts: The Project 11356 NG frigate (integrated air defense), Tigr‑class corvette (Zaslon radar), Karakurt‑E corvette, and Alexandrite‑E minesweeper. Each is forged with extensive stealth tech and deep robotic integration.Coastal equipment – battle‑ready and proven: The Rubezh‑ME missile system and a full arsenal of weapons already in active service with Russia's Defence Ministry, FSB, and Emergency Ministry.With 75 presentations and talks scheduled with allied navies, Rosoboronexport is clearly beefing up Russia's maritime exports and technological independence.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/08/1124283912_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12181c8785a78ec205f59e8bb253b429.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, exhibition, new arsenal, navy, frigate, фото
russia, exhibition, new arsenal, navy, frigate, фото

Russia to Showcase Its Next-Gen Naval Arsenal at Fleet 2026

12:58 GMT 08.06.2026 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 08.06.2026)
Subscribe
The Russian arms manufacturer Rosoboronexport will unveil a full range of naval innovations in St.Petersburg’s Kronstadt, from AI driven unmanned boats to stealth frigates and killer submarines.
The Fleet-2026 exhibition, scheduled to kick off on June 10, will feature unmanned systems such as the Breeze, BEK‑6, and Orkan USVs, alongside the MMT‑300 and Klavesin‑1RE autonomous underwater vehicles. All pack AI‑assisted control and composite stealth hulls for silent, intelligent operation
Also on dispaly will be:
Surface fleet – stealth and smarts: The Project 11356 NG frigate (integrated air defense), Tigr‑class corvette (Zaslon radar), Karakurt‑E corvette, and Alexandrite‑E minesweeper. Each is forged with extensive stealth tech and deep robotic integration.

Submarine power – lethal and low‑profile: Project 636 and 677E Amur‑1650 diesel‑electric subs. They blend torpedo and missile firepower with drastically reduced signatures and longer underwater endurance.

Coastal equipment – battle‑ready and proven: The Rubezh‑ME missile system and a full arsenal of weapons already in active service with Russia's Defence Ministry, FSB, and Emergency Ministry.
With 75 presentations and talks scheduled with allied navies, Rosoboronexport is clearly beefing up Russia's maritime exports and technological independence.
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia’s BK-10 high-speed assault boat
Russia’s BK-10 high-speed assault boat - Sputnik International
1/6
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia’s BK-10 high-speed assault boat
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia’s Rubezh‑ME missile system
Russia’s Rubezh‑ME missile system - Sputnik International
2/6
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia’s Rubezh‑ME missile system
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia’s Project 636 submarine
Russia’s Project 636 submarine - Sputnik International
3/6
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia’s Project 636 submarine
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia's Klavesin‑1RE autonomous underwater vehicle
Russia's Klavesin‑1RE autonomous underwater vehicle - Sputnik International
4/6
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia's Klavesin‑1RE autonomous underwater vehicle
© Photo : Rosoboronexport Russia's Project 12701 Alexandrite-E mine countermeasure ship
 Russia's Project 12701 Alexandrite-E mine countermeasure ship - Sputnik International
5/6
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia's Project 12701 Alexandrite-E mine countermeasure ship
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia's Amur-class submarine.
Russia's Amur-class submarine. - Sputnik International
6/6
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia's Amur-class submarine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала