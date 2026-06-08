https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/russia-to-showcase-its-next-gen-naval-arsenal-at-fleet-2026-1124284068.html

Russia to Showcase Its Next-Gen Naval Arsenal at Fleet 2026

Russia to Showcase Its Next-Gen Naval Arsenal at Fleet 2026

Sputnik International

The Russian arms manufacturer Rosoboronexport will unveil a full range of naval innovations in St.Petersburg’s Kronstadt, from AI driven unmanned boats to stealth frigates and killer submarines.

2026-06-08T12:58+0000

2026-06-08T12:58+0000

2026-06-08T13:28+0000

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The Fleet-2026 exhibition, scheduled to kick off on June 10, will feature unmanned systems such as the Breeze, BEK‑6, and Orkan USVs, alongside the MMT‑300 and Klavesin‑1RE autonomous underwater vehicles. All pack AI‑assisted control and composite stealth hulls for silent, intelligent operationAlso on dispaly will be: Surface fleet – stealth and smarts: The Project 11356 NG frigate (integrated air defense), Tigr‑class corvette (Zaslon radar), Karakurt‑E corvette, and Alexandrite‑E minesweeper. Each is forged with extensive stealth tech and deep robotic integration.Coastal equipment – battle‑ready and proven: The Rubezh‑ME missile system and a full arsenal of weapons already in active service with Russia's Defence Ministry, FSB, and Emergency Ministry.With 75 presentations and talks scheduled with allied navies, Rosoboronexport is clearly beefing up Russia's maritime exports and technological independence.

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