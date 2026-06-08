Russia to Showcase Its Next-Gen Naval Arsenal at Fleet 2026
12:58 GMT 08.06.2026 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 08.06.2026)
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The Russian arms manufacturer Rosoboronexport will unveil a full range of naval innovations in St.Petersburg’s Kronstadt, from AI driven unmanned boats to stealth frigates and killer submarines.
The Fleet-2026 exhibition, scheduled to kick off on June 10, will feature unmanned systems such as the Breeze, BEK‑6, and Orkan USVs, alongside the MMT‑300 and Klavesin‑1RE autonomous underwater vehicles. All pack AI‑assisted control and composite stealth hulls for silent, intelligent operation
Also on dispaly will be:
Surface fleet – stealth and smarts: The Project 11356 NG frigate (integrated air defense), Tigr‑class corvette (Zaslon radar), Karakurt‑E corvette, and Alexandrite‑E minesweeper. Each is forged with extensive stealth tech and deep robotic integration.
Submarine power – lethal and low‑profile: Project 636 and 677E Amur‑1650 diesel‑electric subs. They blend torpedo and missile firepower with drastically reduced signatures and longer underwater endurance.
Coastal equipment – battle‑ready and proven: The Rubezh‑ME missile system and a full arsenal of weapons already in active service with Russia's Defence Ministry, FSB, and Emergency Ministry.
With 75 presentations and talks scheduled with allied navies, Rosoboronexport is clearly beefing up Russia's maritime exports and technological independence.
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia’s BK-10 high-speed assault boat
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© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia’s BK-10 high-speed assault boat
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia’s Rubezh‑ME missile system
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© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia’s Rubezh‑ME missile system
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia’s Project 636 submarine
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© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia’s Project 636 submarine
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia's Klavesin‑1RE autonomous underwater vehicle
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© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia's Klavesin‑1RE autonomous underwater vehicle
© Photo : Rosoboronexport Russia's Project 12701 Alexandrite-E mine countermeasure ship
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© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia's Project 12701 Alexandrite-E mine countermeasure ship
© Photo : RosoboronexportRussia's Amur-class submarine.
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© Photo : Rosoboronexport
Russia's Amur-class submarine.