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Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Khimik Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Khimik Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian army has taken control of the settlement of Khimik in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-06-08T09:43+0000
2026-06-08T09:44+0000
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"Units of the Youg group of forces have decisively liberated the village of Khimik in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 450 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 450 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, five vehicles and an artillery unit," the ministry said.This is in addition to over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, up to 325 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 180 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also attacked transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
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Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Khimik Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

09:43 GMT 08.06.2026 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 08.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 20th Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the 20th Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army has taken control of the settlement of Khimik in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of the Youg group of forces have decisively liberated the village of Khimik in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The liberation of the settlement of Khimik allows the Russian army to gain control over the industrial zone, including the factory and adjacent areas.

Ukraine lost over 450 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 450 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, five vehicles and an artillery unit," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, up to 325 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 180 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces also attacked transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.
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