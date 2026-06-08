https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/russian-armed-forces-take-control-of-khimik-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124282065.html

Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Khimik Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Khimik Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic

Sputnik International

The Russian army has taken control of the settlement of Khimik in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-06-08T09:43+0000

2026-06-08T09:43+0000

2026-06-08T09:44+0000

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"Units of the Youg group of forces have decisively liberated the village of Khimik in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine lost over 450 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday."The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 450 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles, five vehicles and an artillery unit," the ministry said.This is in addition to over 235 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, up to 325 by the Tsentr battlegroup, over 220 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 180 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 35 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also attacked transport and energy infrastructure facilities used by the armed forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.

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