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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/us-attack-helicopter-crashed-near-strait-of-hormuz-both-crew-members-rescued---reports-1124286832.html
US Attack Helicopter Crashed Near Strait of Hormuz, Both Crew Members Rescued - Reports
US Attack Helicopter Crashed Near Strait of Hormuz, Both Crew Members Rescued - Reports
Sputnik International
A US attack helicopter Apache crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, both crew members were rescued, the New York Times reported citing sources.
2026-06-09T03:59+0000
2026-06-09T04:48+0000
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According to the newspaper's source, the cause of the crash is under investigation. It is not yet clear whether the helicopter was shot down or suffered a mechanical failure. The publication recalled that the US forces had used Apaches, as well as MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets to counter Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most commercial traffic.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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US Attack Helicopter Crashed Near Strait of Hormuz, Both Crew Members Rescued - Reports

03:59 GMT 09.06.2026 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 09.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonA U.S. Army's Apache helicopter (File)
A U.S. Army's Apache helicopter (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
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A US attack helicopter Apache crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, both crew members were rescued, the New York Times reported citing sources.
According to the newspaper's source, the cause of the crash is under investigation. It is not yet clear whether the helicopter was shot down or suffered a mechanical failure.
The publication recalled that the US forces had used Apaches, as well as MQ-9 Reaper drones and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets to counter Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most commercial traffic.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
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