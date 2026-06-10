https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/bettin-on-armageddon-us-air-force-to-wager-22b-on-doomsday-plane-gamble-1124291220.html

Bettin’ on Armageddon: US Air Force to wager $2.2B on ‘doomsday plane’ gamble

Bettin’ on Armageddon: US Air Force to wager $2.2B on ‘doomsday plane’ gamble

Sputnik International

The US Air Force is requesting $2.2 billion for fiscal year 2027 — a 23.2% increase over 2026 funding — to develop the new E-4C Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC), designed to serve as a command post in the event of a nuclear conflict, Sputnik has learned after reviewing the agency's budget documents.

2026-06-10T03:14+0000

2026-06-10T03:14+0000

2026-06-10T04:31+0000

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us air force

military & intelligence

sierra nevada corporation

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Designed to replace the aging E-4B fleet, the new E-4C will be hardened against nuclear blasts and electromagnetic pulses. This shielding enables the US president and senior military leaders to maintain command even after the destruction of ground-based command centers. Sierra Nevada Corporation holds the development contract, with the core design phase lasting through 2031.The documents also reveal that the Pentagon intends to spend roughly $3 billion upgrading airbase infrastructure and more than $5.4 billion acquiring production-ready aircraft, with purchases scheduled to begin in 2029.

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us air force, military & intelligence, sierra nevada corporation