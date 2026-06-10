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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/russia-and-china-reshape-global-energy-architecture-expert-1124295375.html
Russia and China Reshape Global Energy Architecture – Expert
Russia and China Reshape Global Energy Architecture – Expert
Sputnik International
Russia and China work in tandem to create a system that provides energy to willing buyers with minimal reliance on Western-controlled payment systems, shipping and insurance, energy economist Dr. Kazi Sohag tells Sputnik.
2026-06-10T17:25+0000
2026-06-10T17:25+0000
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While the US tries to disrupt the flow of oil and gas around the world, Russia remains a reliable supplier of “hydrocarbons, nuclear technology, and energy-security diplomacy”China, on the other hand, emerges as “the dominant source of clean-energy technology, energy infrastructure, and industrial decarbonization equipment”Working in concert, Russia and China help bring forth a global energy supply system whose creation is intrinsically linked to the de-dollarization processMeanwhile, the West shoots itself in the foot with the energy crisis it caused, as Western economies struggle with glowing fuel prices while Western sanctions and financial tools prove unable to “fully control global energy flows”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/opec-will-raise-oil-production-cap-by-118000-bpd-from-july---statement-1124280173.html
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Russia and China Reshape Global Energy Architecture – Expert

17:25 GMT 10.06.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankAn oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia
An oil pump is seen in Almetyevsky District, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
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Russia and China work in tandem to create a system that provides energy to willing buyers with minimal reliance on Western-controlled payment systems, shipping and insurance, energy economist Dr. Kazi Sohag tells Sputnik.
While the US tries to disrupt the flow of oil and gas around the world, Russia remains a reliable supplier of “hydrocarbons, nuclear technology, and energy-security diplomacy”
China, on the other hand, emerges as “the dominant source of clean-energy technology, energy infrastructure, and industrial decarbonization equipment”
Working in concert, Russia and China help bring forth a global energy supply system whose creation is intrinsically linked to the de-dollarization process
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
Economy
OPEC+ to Raise Oil Production Cap by 118,000 Bpd From July - Statement
7 June, 14:07 GMT
Meanwhile, the West shoots itself in the foot with the energy crisis it caused, as Western economies struggle with glowing fuel prices while Western sanctions and financial tools prove unable to “fully control global energy flows”
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