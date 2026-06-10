https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/russia-and-china-reshape-global-energy-architecture-expert-1124295375.html

Russia and China Reshape Global Energy Architecture – Expert

Russia and China Reshape Global Energy Architecture – Expert

Sputnik International

Russia and China work in tandem to create a system that provides energy to willing buyers with minimal reliance on Western-controlled payment systems, shipping and insurance, energy economist Dr. Kazi Sohag tells Sputnik.

2026-06-10T17:25+0000

2026-06-10T17:25+0000

2026-06-10T17:25+0000

analysis

china

russia

energy

hydrocarbons

oil trade

renewable energy

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While the US tries to disrupt the flow of oil and gas around the world, Russia remains a reliable supplier of “hydrocarbons, nuclear technology, and energy-security diplomacy”China, on the other hand, emerges as “the dominant source of clean-energy technology, energy infrastructure, and industrial decarbonization equipment”Working in concert, Russia and China help bring forth a global energy supply system whose creation is intrinsically linked to the de-dollarization processMeanwhile, the West shoots itself in the foot with the energy crisis it caused, as Western economies struggle with glowing fuel prices while Western sanctions and financial tools prove unable to “fully control global energy flows”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/opec-will-raise-oil-production-cap-by-118000-bpd-from-july---statement-1124280173.html

china

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china, russia, energy, hydrocarbons, oil trade, renewable energy