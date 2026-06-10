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Sputnik and TRENDS Sign Agreement at SPIEF
Sputnik and TRENDS Sign Agreement at SPIEF
Sputnik International
Sputnik International News Agency and Radio and TRENDS Research & Advisory have signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
2026-06-10T10:59+0000
2026-06-10T10:59+0000
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The document was signed during an official ceremony by Vasily Pushkov, Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation, and Mohamed Rashwan, Director of the Moscow Office of TRENDS Research &amp; Advisory.The memorandum is aimed at fostering friendly exchanges in the fields of research, analytics, and the media, as well as expanding professional cooperation between the expert and journalistic communities of Russia and the United Arab Emirates.Dr. Mohamed Rashwan, Director of TRENDS’ Russia Office, emphasized that the collaboration with Sputnik represents a significant milestone and a valuable addition to TRENDS’ expanding international network of strategic partnerships.He noted that this cooperation will further strengthen the effective partnership between the two institutions across the fields of research, analysis, and media, enabling both sides to leverage their respective expertise and capabilities in a manner that advances knowledge production and supports future-oriented strategic thinking. TRENDS Research &amp; Advisory is a leading think tank in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in international relations, politics, the economy, technology, and long-term development.
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sputnik, russia, united arab emirates, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
sputnik, russia, united arab emirates, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)

Sputnik and TRENDS Sign Agreement at SPIEF

10:59 GMT 10.06.2026
© SputnikSputnik and TRENDS Sign Agreement at SPIEF
Sputnik and TRENDS Sign Agreement at SPIEF - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
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Sputnik International News Agency and Radio and TRENDS Research & Advisory have signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The document was signed during an official ceremony by Vasily Pushkov, Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation, and Mohamed Rashwan, Director of the Moscow Office of TRENDS Research & Advisory.
The memorandum is aimed at fostering friendly exchanges in the fields of research, analytics, and the media, as well as expanding professional cooperation between the expert and journalistic communities of Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

“It is difficult to overstate the importance of maintaining open channels of international communication in 2026. This is particularly important when it comes to amplifying the voices of the intellectual communities of Russia and the Gulf countries. We will do everything possible to ensure that these voices are heard around the world,” Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov said after the signing ceremony.

Dr. Mohamed Rashwan, Director of TRENDS’ Russia Office, emphasized that the collaboration with Sputnik represents a significant milestone and a valuable addition to TRENDS’ expanding international network of strategic partnerships.
He noted that this cooperation will further strengthen the effective partnership between the two institutions across the fields of research, analysis, and media, enabling both sides to leverage their respective expertise and capabilities in a manner that advances knowledge production and supports future-oriented strategic thinking.

TRENDS Research & Advisory is a leading think tank in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in international relations, politics, the economy, technology, and long-term development.
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