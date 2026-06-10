https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/trump-says-us-will-resume-strikes-on-iran-amid-stalled-talks-1124295242.html

Trump Says US Will Resume Strikes on Iran Amid Stalled Talks

Trump Says US Will Resume Strikes on Iran Amid Stalled Talks

Sputnik International

The United States will start attacking Iran "hard" after Tehran allegedly stalled for time during negotiations, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

2026-06-10T16:38+0000

2026-06-10T16:38+0000

2026-06-10T16:38+0000

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Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on TruthSocial that Iran had delayed talks and now Tehran would "have to pay the price." It came after CENTCOM said that US forces carried out strikes against Iran in response to the attack on an Apache helicopter. Washington plans to strike Iran today and would assess developments regarding the deal, the president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/us-completes-strikes-on-iran-iran-retaliates-with-attacks-on-bahrain-jordan-bases-1124291466.html

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