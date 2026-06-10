https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/trump-says-us-will-resume-strikes-on-iran-amid-stalled-talks-1124295242.html
Trump Says US Will Resume Strikes on Iran Amid Stalled Talks
Trump Says US Will Resume Strikes on Iran Amid Stalled Talks
Sputnik International
The United States will start attacking Iran "hard" after Tehran allegedly stalled for time during negotiations, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
2026-06-10T16:38+0000
2026-06-10T16:38+0000
2026-06-10T16:38+0000
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Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on TruthSocial that Iran had delayed talks and now Tehran would "have to pay the price." It came after CENTCOM said that US forces carried out strikes against Iran in response to the attack on an Apache helicopter. Washington plans to strike Iran today and would assess developments regarding the deal, the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/us-completes-strikes-on-iran-iran-retaliates-with-attacks-on-bahrain-jordan-bases-1124291466.html
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Trump Says US Will Resume Strikes on Iran Amid Stalled Talks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will start attacking Iran "hard" after Tehran allegedly stalled for time during negotiations, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on TruthSocial that Iran had delayed talks and now Tehran would "have to pay the price." It came after CENTCOM said that US forces carried out strikes against Iran in response to the attack on an Apache helicopter.
"We are going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard," Trump told reporters when asked about the post.
Washington plans to strike Iran today and would assess developments regarding the deal, the president added.