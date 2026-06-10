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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/trump-says-us-will-resume-strikes-on-iran-amid-stalled-talks-1124295242.html
Trump Says US Will Resume Strikes on Iran Amid Stalled Talks
Trump Says US Will Resume Strikes on Iran Amid Stalled Talks
Sputnik International
The United States will start attacking Iran "hard" after Tehran allegedly stalled for time during negotiations, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
2026-06-10T16:38+0000
2026-06-10T16:38+0000
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Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on TruthSocial that Iran had delayed talks and now Tehran would "have to pay the price." It came after CENTCOM said that US forces carried out strikes against Iran in response to the attack on an Apache helicopter. Washington plans to strike Iran today and would assess developments regarding the deal, the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/us-completes-strikes-on-iran-iran-retaliates-with-attacks-on-bahrain-jordan-bases-1124291466.html
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Trump Says US Will Resume Strikes on Iran Amid Stalled Talks

16:38 GMT 10.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will start attacking Iran "hard" after Tehran allegedly stalled for time during negotiations, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on TruthSocial that Iran had delayed talks and now Tehran would "have to pay the price." It came after CENTCOM said that US forces carried out strikes against Iran in response to the attack on an Apache helicopter.
"We are going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard," Trump told reporters when asked about the post.
Washington plans to strike Iran today and would assess developments regarding the deal, the president added.
A US warplane taking part in Operation Epic Fury. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US Completes Strikes on Iran; Iran Retaliates With Attacks on Bahrain, Jordan Bases
03:57 GMT
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