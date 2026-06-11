https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/any-vessel-approaching-hormuz-strait-will-be-considered-collaborating-with-enemy---irgc-1124295625.html
Any Vessel Approaching Hormuz Strait Will Be Considered 'Collaborating With Enemy' - IRGC
Any Vessel Approaching Hormuz Strait Will Be Considered 'Collaborating With Enemy' - IRGC
Sputnik International
Iran will consider any vessel approaching the Strait of Hormuz as "collaborating with the enemy," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said in a statement.
2026-06-11T03:18+0000
2026-06-11T03:18+0000
2026-06-11T04:38+0000
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Earlier, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces said Iran was closing passage through the Strait of Hormuz to all types of vessels, including oil tankers and merchant ships, due to recent US attacks on the Islamic Republic. The IRGC said any vessel attempting to transit the strait would be attacked. "We warn that no vessel should leave port in the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman. Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered collaboration with the enemy," the IRGC said in a statement as quoted by the Iranian news agency Fars. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Tehran of stalling negotiations and said the United States intends to launch a large-scale attack on Iran. Early on Thursday, Iranian media reported the sounds of explosions in the cities of Minab and Mohr, with three blasts occurring in Bandar Abbas and four more in Sirik in southern Iran. Air defenses were activated in Tehran and in the south of the country.
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strait of hormuz, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), navy, iran, us-iran relations, donald trump
strait of hormuz, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), navy, iran, us-iran relations, donald trump
Any Vessel Approaching Hormuz Strait Will Be Considered 'Collaborating With Enemy' - IRGC
03:18 GMT 11.06.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 11.06.2026)
Iran will consider any vessel approaching the Strait of Hormuz as "collaborating with the enemy," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said in a statement.
Earlier, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces said Iran was closing passage through the Strait of Hormuz to all types of vessels, including oil tankers and merchant ships, due to recent US attacks on the Islamic Republic. The IRGC said any vessel attempting to transit the strait would be attacked.
"We warn that no vessel should leave port in the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman. Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered collaboration with the enemy," the IRGC said in a statement as quoted by the Iranian news agency Fars.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Tehran of stalling negotiations and said the United States intends to launch a large-scale attack on Iran.
Early on Thursday, Iranian media reported the sounds of explosions in the cities of Minab and Mohr, with three blasts occurring in Bandar Abbas and four more in Sirik in southern Iran. Air defenses were activated in Tehran and in the south of the country.