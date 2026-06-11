https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/any-vessel-approaching-hormuz-strait-will-be-considered-collaborating-with-enemy---irgc-1124295625.html

Any Vessel Approaching Hormuz Strait Will Be Considered 'Collaborating With Enemy' - IRGC

Any Vessel Approaching Hormuz Strait Will Be Considered 'Collaborating With Enemy' - IRGC

Sputnik International

Iran will consider any vessel approaching the Strait of Hormuz as "collaborating with the enemy," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said in a statement.

2026-06-11T03:18+0000

2026-06-11T03:18+0000

2026-06-11T04:38+0000

us-israel war on iran

strait of hormuz

middle east

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

navy

iran

us-iran relations

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/14/1124013729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ca9c1d11ba5af296fe8fa6dfcde741c5.jpg

Earlier, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces said Iran was closing passage through the Strait of Hormuz to all types of vessels, including oil tankers and merchant ships, due to recent US attacks on the Islamic Republic. The IRGC said any vessel attempting to transit the strait would be attacked. "We warn that no vessel should leave port in the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman. Approaching the Strait of Hormuz will be considered collaboration with the enemy," the IRGC said in a statement as quoted by the Iranian news agency Fars. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Tehran of stalling negotiations and said the United States intends to launch a large-scale attack on Iran. Early on Thursday, Iranian media reported the sounds of explosions in the cities of Minab and Mohr, with three blasts occurring in Bandar Abbas and four more in Sirik in southern Iran. Air defenses were activated in Tehran and in the south of the country.

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

strait of hormuz, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), navy, iran, us-iran relations, donald trump