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Iran Launched Missile Strikes on US Fighter Jets at Air Base in Jordan - Reports
Iran Launched Missile Strikes on US Fighter Jets at Air Base in Jordan - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran launched 12 ballistic missile strikes against US F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets, key facilities, and a command center at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near the town of Azraq in Jordan, Press TV reported.
2026-06-11T03:58+0000
2026-06-11T04:39+0000
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Tehran of stalling negotiations and said the United States intends to launch a large-scale attack on Iran. The Pentagon's Central Command announced on Wednesday that it had launched strikes on Iran at the direction of the US commander-in-chief. The Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing a military source, reported that the Iranian Armed Forces were on alert for possible US attacks, and that in the event of an attack by American forces, Tehran would strike US targets in the Middle East. Following US strikes on Iran, the Islamic Republic launched a missile attack on the US Harir Air Base in northern Iraq, the Iranian news agency Nour News reported.
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Iran Launched Missile Strikes on US Fighter Jets at Air Base in Jordan - Reports

03:58 GMT 11.06.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 11.06.2026)
© AP PhotoIn this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP)
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
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Iran launched 12 ballistic missile strikes against US F-35, F-15, and F-16 fighter jets, key facilities, and a command center at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near the town of Azraq in Jordan, Press TV reported.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Tehran of stalling negotiations and said the United States intends to launch a large-scale attack on Iran. The Pentagon's Central Command announced on Wednesday that it had launched strikes on Iran at the direction of the US commander-in-chief.
The Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing a military source, reported that the Iranian Armed Forces were on alert for possible US attacks, and that in the event of an attack by American forces, Tehran would strike US targets in the Middle East.
Following US strikes on Iran, the Islamic Republic launched a missile attack on the US Harir Air Base in northern Iraq, the Iranian news agency Nour News reported.
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