https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/pakistans-water-challenges-russias-potential-role-in-desalination-and-recycling-1124298429.html

Pakistan's Water Challenges: Russia's Potential Role in Desalination and Recycling

Pakistan's Water Challenges: Russia's Potential Role in Desalination and Recycling

Sputnik International

Russian desalination technology could prove extremely valuable for Balochistan and western Sindh — areas beyond the Indus reach, an expert believes.

2026-06-11T15:10+0000

2026-06-11T15:10+0000

2026-06-11T15:10+0000

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pakistan

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Russia can help Pakistan solve one of the country's most pressing problems: the lack of water supply.Pakistan, where agriculture accounts for about 23% of GDP and employs up to 33% of the national workforce, frequently suffers from drought and extreme temperatures.In his opinion, Russia's experience could also benefit Pakistan in other areas, such as:- Water purification and recycling- Urban sewage and wastewater treatmentThe expert also noted that Pakistan possesses large reserves of glacial water and groundwater.Russia and Pakistan already have water and hydropower agreements in place, led by Russian company RusHydro. The two sides are still discussing priority joint projects, including hydropower plants and irrigation systems.

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