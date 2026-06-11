https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-central-command-says-completed-strikes-on-iran-1124295870.html
US Central Command Says Completed Strikes on Iran
US Central Command Says Completed Strikes on Iran
Sputnik International
The United States has completed attacks on targets in Iran, the US Central Command said.
2026-06-11T03:40+0000
2026-06-11T03:40+0000
2026-06-11T04:40+0000
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"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 10, at the Commander in Chief's direction," the command said in a statement. The statement added that the US military targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defenses. "The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," the statement read.
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US Central Command Says Completed Strikes on Iran
03:40 GMT 11.06.2026 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 11.06.2026)
The United States has completed attacks on targets in Iran, the US Central Command said.
"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 10, at the Commander in Chief's direction," the command said in a statement.
The statement added that the US military targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defenses.
"The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," the statement read.