https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-central-command-says-completed-strikes-on-iran-1124295870.html

US Central Command Says Completed Strikes on Iran

US Central Command Says Completed Strikes on Iran

Sputnik International

The United States has completed attacks on targets in Iran, the US Central Command said.

2026-06-11T03:40+0000

2026-06-11T03:40+0000

2026-06-11T04:40+0000

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"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran, June 10, at the Commander in Chief's direction," the command said in a statement. The statement added that the US military targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defenses. "The strikes are in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," the statement read.

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