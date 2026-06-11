https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-pocketed-15b-oil-windfall-during-middle-east-conflict-1124296286.html

US Pocketed $15B Oil Windfall During Middle East Conflict

US Pocketed $15B Oil Windfall During Middle East Conflict

Sputnik International

The United States earned $8.28 billion from oil exports and $6.84 billion from refined product exports during the two months of the Middle East conflict, according to Sputnik calculations based on US Customs data.

2026-06-11T09:10+0000

2026-06-11T09:10+0000

2026-06-11T09:10+0000

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US oil exports rose to $10.71 billion (125.3 million barrels) in March and reached an all-time high of $17.15 billion (167.8 million barrels) in April. The value of supplies grew more sharply than volumes: in March, it increased by 35% compared to February, and in April by 60% compared to March. Export volumes rose by 3% month-on-month in March and by one-third in April. Before the conflict, the average monthly price per barrel of US crude was $66.8. In March, it rose to $85.5 (up $18.7), and in April to $102.2 (up $35.4). Thus, due to the rise in oil prices amid the Middle East conflict, the US earned an additional $2.34 billion from crude exports in March and $5.94 billion in April, totaling $8.28 billion. The average monthly US export of refined products in the year preceding the Middle East conflict was $9.06 billion (189.5 million barrels). In March, this rose to $12.38 billion (201.7 million barrels), and in April to a record $14.54 billion (212.36 million barrels). The average price per barrel was $48.5. In March, it rose by $12.9 to $61.4, and in April by $20 to $68.5. As a result, the US earned an additional $6.84 billion from refined product exports over the two months, with $2.6 billion in March and $4.24 billion in April.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/opec-will-raise-oil-production-cap-by-118000-bpd-from-july---statement-1124280173.html

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