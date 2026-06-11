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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-pocketed-15b-oil-windfall-during-middle-east-conflict-1124296286.html
US Pocketed $15B Oil Windfall During Middle East Conflict
US Pocketed $15B Oil Windfall During Middle East Conflict
Sputnik International
The United States earned $8.28 billion from oil exports and $6.84 billion from refined product exports during the two months of the Middle East conflict, according to Sputnik calculations based on US Customs data.
2026-06-11T09:10+0000
2026-06-11T09:10+0000
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US oil exports rose to $10.71 billion (125.3 million barrels) in March and reached an all-time high of $17.15 billion (167.8 million barrels) in April. The value of supplies grew more sharply than volumes: in March, it increased by 35% compared to February, and in April by 60% compared to March. Export volumes rose by 3% month-on-month in March and by one-third in April. Before the conflict, the average monthly price per barrel of US crude was $66.8. In March, it rose to $85.5 (up $18.7), and in April to $102.2 (up $35.4). Thus, due to the rise in oil prices amid the Middle East conflict, the US earned an additional $2.34 billion from crude exports in March and $5.94 billion in April, totaling $8.28 billion. The average monthly US export of refined products in the year preceding the Middle East conflict was $9.06 billion (189.5 million barrels). In March, this rose to $12.38 billion (201.7 million barrels), and in April to a record $14.54 billion (212.36 million barrels). The average price per barrel was $48.5. In March, it rose by $12.9 to $61.4, and in April by $20 to $68.5. As a result, the US earned an additional $6.84 billion from refined product exports over the two months, with $2.6 billion in March and $4.24 billion in April.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/opec-will-raise-oil-production-cap-by-118000-bpd-from-july---statement-1124280173.html
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US Pocketed $15B Oil Windfall During Middle East Conflict

09:10 GMT 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Tony GutierrezAn oil rig in Midland, Texas, US.
An oil rig in Midland, Texas, US. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Tony Gutierrez
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States earned $8.28 billion from oil exports and $6.84 billion from refined product exports during the two months of the Middle East conflict, according to Sputnik calculations based on US Customs data.
US oil exports rose to $10.71 billion (125.3 million barrels) in March and reached an all-time high of $17.15 billion (167.8 million barrels) in April.
The value of supplies grew more sharply than volumes: in March, it increased by 35% compared to February, and in April by 60% compared to March. Export volumes rose by 3% month-on-month in March and by one-third in April.
Before the conflict, the average monthly price per barrel of US crude was $66.8. In March, it rose to $85.5 (up $18.7), and in April to $102.2 (up $35.4). Thus, due to the rise in oil prices amid the Middle East conflict, the US earned an additional $2.34 billion from crude exports in March and $5.94 billion in April, totaling $8.28 billion.
The average monthly US export of refined products in the year preceding the Middle East conflict was $9.06 billion (189.5 million barrels). In March, this rose to $12.38 billion (201.7 million barrels), and in April to a record $14.54 billion (212.36 million barrels).
The average price per barrel was $48.5. In March, it rose by $12.9 to $61.4, and in April by $20 to $68.5.
As a result, the US earned an additional $6.84 billion from refined product exports over the two months, with $2.6 billion in March and $4.24 billion in April.
In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas. Demand for oil continues to fall due to the new coronavirus outbreak. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
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