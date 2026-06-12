https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/personal-chemistry-exists-between-putin-trump---russian-ambassador-to-us-1124299529.html

'Personal Chemistry' Exists Between Putin, Trump - Russian Ambassador to US

'Personal Chemistry' Exists Between Putin, Trump - Russian Ambassador to US

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have "personal chemistry" and direct diplomats to restore normal intergovernmental relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said.

2026-06-12T03:41+0000

2026-06-12T03:41+0000

2026-06-12T04:40+0000

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"Yes, it might be true that the process [of restoring bilateral ties] is not straightforward, hampered by backtracks, given geopolitical tensions, but of real importance is sustained personal chemistry between Presidents Putin and Trump who directed us, diplomats, to tirelessly work for restoring normal intergovernmental ties which is topical for ordinary people on both sides of the Bering strait," Darchiev said at a gala reception on the occasion of Russia National Day at the Russian Embassy. Russia Day is a national holiday celebrated on June 12, marking the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1990, which is considered the beginning of modern Russian statehood.

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