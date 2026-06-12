International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/personal-chemistry-exists-between-putin-trump---russian-ambassador-to-us-1124299529.html
'Personal Chemistry' Exists Between Putin, Trump - Russian Ambassador to US
'Personal Chemistry' Exists Between Putin, Trump - Russian Ambassador to US
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have "personal chemistry" and direct diplomats to restore normal intergovernmental relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said.
2026-06-12T03:41+0000
2026-06-12T04:40+0000
world
russia
us
us-russia relations
us-russia dialogue
vladimir putin
donald trump
russian embassy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_0:91:2316:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1e2a99658d6ea31591576c5bf9c83963.jpg
"Yes, it might be true that the process [of restoring bilateral ties] is not straightforward, hampered by backtracks, given geopolitical tensions, but of real importance is sustained personal chemistry between Presidents Putin and Trump who directed us, diplomats, to tirelessly work for restoring normal intergovernmental ties which is topical for ordinary people on both sides of the Bering strait," Darchiev said at a gala reception on the occasion of Russia National Day at the Russian Embassy. Russia Day is a national holiday celebrated on June 12, marking the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1990, which is considered the beginning of modern Russian statehood.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122628373_170:0:2147:1483_1920x0_80_0_0_ffe6c4c72ebd0f06abc0bd78d998a299.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, us-russia relations, us-russia dialogue, vladimir putin, donald trump, russian embassy
russia, us, us-russia relations, us-russia dialogue, vladimir putin, donald trump, russian embassy

'Personal Chemistry' Exists Between Putin, Trump - Russian Ambassador to US

03:41 GMT 12.06.2026 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 12.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankUS President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. August 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump have "personal chemistry" and direct diplomats to restore normal intergovernmental relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev said.
"Yes, it might be true that the process [of restoring bilateral ties] is not straightforward, hampered by backtracks, given geopolitical tensions, but of real importance is sustained personal chemistry between Presidents Putin and Trump who directed us, diplomats, to tirelessly work for restoring normal intergovernmental ties which is topical for ordinary people on both sides of the Bering strait," Darchiev said at a gala reception on the occasion of Russia National Day at the Russian Embassy.
Russia Day is a national holiday celebrated on June 12, marking the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1990, which is considered the beginning of modern Russian statehood.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала