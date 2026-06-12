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Russia Day Greetings from Space
Russia Day Greetings from Space
Sputnik International
Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, and Andrey Fedyaev sent their congratulations from International Space Station. 12.06.2026, Sputnik International
2026-06-12T03:59+0000
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June 12 marks Russia Day, one of the country’s most important national holidays.
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Russia Day greetings from space
Sputnik International
Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, and Andrey Fedyaev sent their congratulations from orbit, June 12, 2026.
2026-06-12T03:59+0000
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Russia Day Greetings from Space
03:59 GMT 12.06.2026 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 12.06.2026)
Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, and Andrey Fedyaev sent their congratulations from International Space Station.
"From here in space, it is especially clear how beautiful, powerful, and vast our homeland is. Russia's strength lies in its unity – in the people who live here, raise children, work, and build their future."
June 12 marks Russia Day, one of the country’s most important national holidays.